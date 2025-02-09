Corey Seager's wife Madisyn reps nephew's baseball team gear during recent outing with Rangers slugger

On Saturday, Texas Rangers star Corey Seager and his wife Madisyn seemingly had a busy schedule in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple started their morning by picking "tulips" from the farmers market before heading out for their nephew's baseball game.

In a social media post, Madisyn was seen sporting a baseball cap featuring the logo of "@seagerselect," which represents their nephew's baseball team. It's an under-12 years baseball team that plays in local leagues in Tennessee.

The couple appeared in high spirits as they snapped a selfie. Madisyn kept it casual and stylish, proudly donning the Seager Select team’s cap, while Corey looked relaxed in a hoodie. The post was captioned:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"reppin our cutie nephew’s baseball team," she wrote in the story.

Madisyn's Instagram story

As per the Facebook page of the Seager Select 12U, the following names make up their roster:

Bryce Binns Layton Carmichael Corry Hales Will Johnson Oakley Kluttz Graham Knight Caleb Laughter Abraham Niblett Blaise Reale Crue Seager Parker Smith

Corey Seager and Madisyn attends NHL game between Buffalo Sabres and Nashville Predators

Corey Seager and Madisyn made sure to enjoy ice hockey during their time in Nashville.

The couple attended the game between the Nashville Predators and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at the Bridgestone Arena. Madisyn shared photos from the intense hockey action in the middle. In another snap, she shared a mirror selfie with Seager to reveal their outfits for the night.

Corey is wearing a green Nashville Predators hoodie, while Madisyn sports a Nash-themed hat, navy sweater and denim jeans. Their outfits suggest they were dressed to support the Predators.

"go preds!!" Madisyn wrote in her story.

Madisyn's Instagram story

On the night, the Predators didn't disappoint their fans in attendance. They registered a dominating 6-4 victory over the Sabres to improve to 19-28-7 on the season.

For the Predators, Filip Forsberg and Brady Skjei both contributed with two goals each while Jonathan Marchessault scored once and assisted in three goals. Tommy Novak scored one goal as well.

Not a lot of days are remaining for Seager to get into action of his own. Spring Training starts in less than a week and the Rangers will have high hope from their star slugger in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback