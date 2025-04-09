Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shares 5-word reaction to Shane Bieber’s spouse Kara’s recent baby outing

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager’s wife, Madisyn, reacted to a recent post by fellow baseball wife Kara Bieber, the spouse of Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber and her new baby. Shane and Kara welcomed their first child last month.
Kara went on an outing with their baby boy, Kav McClain. She included a snapshot of that activity in a post on her Instagram account on Tuesday, with the caption:
“Lickety split ! 🍊”
The image featured Kara wearing an oversized sweatshirt from her own brand, Kinlike, paired with brightly colored shorts. She struck a pose while holding a baby stroller with one hand and her dog’s leash in the other.
She also shared more personal moments from her home, showcasing beautiful decorations and essentials for their newborn baby. One image featured a baby towel embroidered with the name "Kav," while another heartfelt photo showed Kara holding her son in her arms.
The post garnered lovely reactions from many, including Corey Seager’s wife, Madisyn, who commented:
“Mama looks good on you 🔥🔥”
To this, Kara replied:
“@madyseager walks got a lot more fun 🥹”
Shane Bieber and Kara met in college at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB). They dated for several years before getting engaged in 2021.
The couple tied the knot in January 2023 in Malibu, California, just a couple hours away from their alma mater.
Corey Seager and wife Madisyn announced their pregnancy
Last month, Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn, took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy by sharing several images from a recent photoshoot. They captioned the post:
“our favorite chapter yet ✨ baby seags coming soon!!”
The images featured Corey and Madisyn posing on a beach. Corey wore a white long-sleeve t-shirt paired with black pants, while Madisyn rocked a full denim outfit, consisting of a shirt and pants.
In the snapshots, Corey lovingly put his hands on Madisyn’s baby bump. At the time of the post, Seager was in Chicago, Illinois, along with his team, the Texas Rangers, for their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Corey and Madisyn met in high school in North Carolina. They were engaged in December 2019 and were married a year later in Tennessee.