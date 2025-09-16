Corey Seager’s wife Madisyn shares heartfelt message on shortstop’s 2025 Roberto Clemente Award nomination amid rehab from surgery

Texas Rangers star Corey Seager received big news on Monday as he continues his recovery from a laparoscopic appendectomy, which he underwent after experiencing abdominal pain.

Seager was named as the Rangers' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. The honor, given annually, is bestowed upon those who show character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions both on and off the field.

Seager's wife, Madisyn, celebrated the shortstop's nomination by resharing a post from the Rangers' social media and adding her own heartfelt praise. She wrote:

"So proud of you!!! such an honor to be nominated for this award. you have such a giving heart and are so deserving!"

Madisyn's Instagram story

Like Rangers, other teams have also put forth the name of their star for the honor. Here's the complete list:

Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks) Lawrence Butler (Oakland Athletics) Spencer Strider (Atlanta Braves) Jordan Westburg (Baltimore Orioles) Liam Hendriks (Boston Red Sox) Kyle Tucker (Chicago Cubs) Mike Tauchman (Chicago White Sox) Brent Suter (Cincinnati Reds) Bo Naylor (Cleveland Guardians) Kyle Freeland (Colorado Rockies) Tarik Skubal (Detroit Tigers) Josh Hader (Houston Astros) Bobby Witt Jr. (Kansas City Royals) Logan O’Hoppe (Los Angeles Angels) Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers) Griffin Conine (Miami Marlins) Sal Frelick (Milwaukee Brewers) Pablo López (Minnesota Twins) Francisco Lindor (New York Mets) Carlos Rodón (New York Yankees) Aaron Nola (Philadelphia Phillies) Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates) Joe Musgrove (San Diego Padres) Ryan Walker (San Francisco Giants) J.P. Crawford (Seattle Mariners) Brendan Donovan (St. Louis Cardinals) Pete Fairbanks (Tampa Bay Rays) Corey Seager (Texas Rangers) José Berríos (Toronto Blue Jays) Trevor Williams (Washington Nationals)

Corey Seager and Madisyn's important philanthropic contributions in 2025

Corey Seager's philanthropic efforts will go a long way in making his case for the Roberto Clemente Award.

Seager and Madisyn raised over $130,000 via "Uncork for a Cause." The proceeds from the wine benefitting event went to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

The shortstop worked with the school district’s Student Outreach Services program to host back-to-school shopping sprees for students in Arlington. Moreover, the construction of new batting cages as part of the renovation plans of Arlington Park was funded by the Seagers.

It remains to be seen if he wins the honor.

