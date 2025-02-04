Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shares sweet glimpses of Rangers star's fun-filled Sunday

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has been enjoying his offseason before eventually gearing up for the 2025 season with the team. On Monday, Seager’s wife, Madisyn, shared some fun moments of her husband on Instagram.

She shared a clip of her husband along with the caption:

"when your niece and nephew are in town this is what Sunday looks like 🤣🤍"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Corey Seager's wife Madisyn's Instagram story

In the video, Corey Seager can be seen playing and having fun on a unique spinning chair that tilts and rotates as he tries to balance on it. Seager is dressed casually in a dark green hoodie, black pants and black sneakers.

Trending

After their joyful outing, Madisyn enjoyed a sweet treat while sitting in the car and shared it on Instagram with the caption:

“The @trueform.fitness be true bowl did not disappoint”

Madisyn Seager has almost 85K Instagram followers, where she shares glimpses of her personal life with her fans. She has known Corey Seager since their teenage years, as they attended the same school in North Carolina.

The couple dated for several years before Corey proposed to Madisyn in December 2019. On Dec. 5, 2020, Corey and Madisyn Seager tied the knot, marking the beginning of their happy married life, which continues to this day.

Corey Seager’s wife Madisyn shares marriage anniversary post garnering reaction from Rangers

On Dec. 5, 2024, Corey Seager and his wife Madisyn celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Madisyn marked the milestone on her Instagram, sharing a heartfelt message for the love of her life with the caption:

“just two kids who fell in love and had no idea what would be ahead of them ✨ happy 4 year anniversary my love, this life we’ve built together has been everything we’ve dreamt it could be and more 🤍”

The post garnered several comments from fellow baseball wives, including one from the Texas Rangers’ official Instagram account:

“Happy Anniversary! 💙”

Comments on Corey Seager wife Madisyn's Instagram post

Corey Seager’s Rangers teammate Josh Smith’s wife, Claire, also expressed her love for the couple, commenting:

“ok seriously crying so freaking cute😭🥹 happy anniversary!!!!”

Former Texas Rangers catcher Andrew Knizner’s wife, Ally, added her wishes, writing:

“Happy anniversary love birds ❤️❤️”

Corey Seager is coming off a solid season with the Rangers, posting a .278 batting average, 30 home runs, 74 RBIs and an .864 OPS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback