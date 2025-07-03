Corey Seager’s wife Madisyn turns heads in white one-piece at baby shower, pens heartfelt message for Rangers family 

Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, beamed with joy at her baby shower organized by her friends from the Texas Rangers community. The shower was attended by Seager's teammates' wives.
Madisyn showed her gratitude and appreciation in an Instagram story on Wednesday. She looked graceful in a white one-piece dress and penned an emotional message for the Rangers family.
"Bb boy and I got absolutely spoiled by our Rangers fam last night at the sweetest shower," Madisyn wrote.
Madisyn had announced her pregnancy before the regular season began this year. The couple took beachside snaps with each other, spending time at the Coronado beach in California.
"Our favorite chapter yet ✨ baby seags coming soon!!" Madisyn captioned the post.
The couple will be parents for the first time after knowing each other for more than 13 years. The two were high school sweethearts, having dated during their time at Northwest Cabarrus High School in North Carolina.
After a brief halt in their relationship, while Corey was playing in the minor leagues, the two rekindled in 2015. After four years of dating, the couple got engaged in 2019 before tying the knot on the 5th of December in 2020.
Corey Seager and wife Madisyn were expecting a girl
While the Seagers prepare for their baby boy, they were wishing for a daughter. On the "Still Talking Rangers" podcast hosted on the Rangers' YouTube channel, Corey opened up about his wife's pregnancy.
"Yeah, we did it in spring training," Seager said about the gender reveal (11:30 onwards]). "It was fun. It was just me and her. It was intimate. That’s kind of our style. It was a really exciting day. She was pretty adamant that we were having a girl, and even when she opened her eyes to the blue, she said, 'Girl,' and it was like, 'I don’t know what to do.' Like, 'Can’t help this — yes, it’s a boy, sorry, babe.'
"But no, it was a lot of fun, and we’re really excited. We want to have a girl eventually. I thought personally I’d be better with girls, but the boy being first — just being able to experience this and being a little older and actually remembering it — it’s definitely going to work out. We’re excited," Seager had said.
There is a lot to look forward to for Corey and Madisyn as they navigate their lives through the MLB season with parenthood looming. Seager has had a decent season with a .249 average, 24 RBIs and 11 home runs in 55 games.