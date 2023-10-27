Corey Seager stars in BMW commercial for $82,600 M3 Competition

Corey Seager, the Texas Rangers’ star shortstop, isn’t just making headlines on the baseball diamond—he’s also leaving a lasting impression in the world of luxury cars. In April 2021, when Seager was still a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, he took center stage in a BMW commercial featuring the sleek M3 Competition, priced at a hefty $82,600. The advertisement showcased Seager not only behind the wheel of the high-performance vehicle but also providing a thoughtful voiceover about the importance of design and uniqueness.

"(Design) Is what makes you unique, it’s what makes you different than everybody else."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fast forward to October 2023, and Seager’s prowess extends beyond the glossy pages of a car magazine. In the midst of the World Series, Seager’s on-field performance has become a lesson for the Dodgers and their front office. Despite facing challenges in previous playoff series, Seager’s standout moments during the Dodgers‘ 2020 World Series triumph and his recent clutch performance in Game 7 of the ALCS with the Rangers have shifted the narrative.

Corey Seager has been a part of the succesful Texas Rangers rebuild.

Seager’s October statistics tell a compelling story of his impact on the Rangers’ postseason journey. From impressive numbers against the Tampa Bay Rays to a dominant display against the Houston Astros, Seager has become the linchpin of the Rangers’ success in 2023.

Corey Seager has become the linchpin of the Rangers success in 2023.

The Dodgers have missed opportunities in retaining key players like Seager since the 2020 World Series Championship. Joc Pederson, Kiké Hernandez (now returned), and others have gone on to achieve postseason success with different teams.

Corey Seager has been a part of the Texas Rangers’ succesful rebuild since entering new management. Now, with Game 1 right around the corner, Seager will look to continue his postseason momentum and make history with one of the few teams that have never won a World Series