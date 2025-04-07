Corey Seager & wife Madisyn steal the spotlight in Rangers' Tex Gala, share smiles with 5X Grammy Award nominee

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn, announced their pregnancy via social media post on March 22. The high-school sweethearts, hailing from North Carolina, spent quality time over the weekend.
They have been married for over four years now and reside in Arlington, during the season, where Corey has been playing baseball since 2022.
On Sunday, Corey and Madisyn attended the Rangers Tex Gala, which was organized by the ballclub's official foundation to raise money for children of the community, struggling financially and with everyday resources.
The event was headlined by five-time Grammy Award nominee and famous country singer, Thomas Rhett Akins. Mady Seager shared images from the lively night in a social media post, with a caption:
"Incredible night for an incredible cause! 💙❤️ Also, I think Corey really likes having somewhere to put his hand 🤣🤰🏻 "
The two-time World Series MVP has had a slow start at the plate in 2025, even as Texas has run off to a commendable 8-2 overall record, sitting comfortably atop the AL West division. Their latest victory came against the Tampa Bay Rays in the series finale at Globe Life Field on Sunday.
Corey finally got his bat going at the plate as he crushed a home run over the right-field stands, to help the home team to a 4-3 win and complete their first series sweep of the season.
Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, showered love on Rangers superstar crushing his maiden HR of 2025
Madisyn shared an ecstatic reaction to Corey Seager's maiden home run and RBI of the 2025 MLB campaign. The caption on her story read:
"🤍🤍🤍 "
Take a look at the official IG post here:
"COREY CRUSH"
She also shared a snapshot of some custom Rangers merchandise on social media, which included some baby clothes as well. The caption on the image read:
"Feeling so spoiled thank you @wearbyea!! Can't wait to style the racing jacket and the baby outfit I can't handle ❤️❤️❤️ "
Texas will take on the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series at Wrigley Field, starting Monday.