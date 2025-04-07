Corey Seager & wife Madisyn steal the spotlight in Rangers' Tex Gala, share smiles with 5X Grammy Award nominee

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn, announced their pregnancy via social media post on March 22. The high-school sweethearts, hailing from North Carolina, spent quality time over the weekend.

Ad

They have been married for over four years now and reside in Arlington, during the season, where Corey has been playing baseball since 2022.

On Sunday, Corey and Madisyn attended the Rangers Tex Gala, which was organized by the ballclub's official foundation to raise money for children of the community, struggling financially and with everyday resources.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The event was headlined by five-time Grammy Award nominee and famous country singer, Thomas Rhett Akins. Mady Seager shared images from the lively night in a social media post, with a caption:

Ad

Trending

"Incredible night for an incredible cause! 💙❤️ Also, I think Corey really likes having somewhere to put his hand 🤣🤰🏻 "

Ad

The two-time World Series MVP has had a slow start at the plate in 2025, even as Texas has run off to a commendable 8-2 overall record, sitting comfortably atop the AL West division. Their latest victory came against the Tampa Bay Rays in the series finale at Globe Life Field on Sunday.

Corey finally got his bat going at the plate as he crushed a home run over the right-field stands, to help the home team to a 4-3 win and complete their first series sweep of the season.

Ad

Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, showered love on Rangers superstar crushing his maiden HR of 2025

Madisyn shared an ecstatic reaction to Corey Seager's maiden home run and RBI of the 2025 MLB campaign. The caption on her story read:

"🤍🤍🤍 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Take a look at the official IG post here:

Ad

"COREY CRUSH"

Ad

She also shared a snapshot of some custom Rangers merchandise on social media, which included some baby clothes as well. The caption on the image read:

"Feeling so spoiled thank you @wearbyea!! Can't wait to style the racing jacket and the baby outfit I can't handle ❤️❤️❤️ "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Texas will take on the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series at Wrigley Field, starting Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More