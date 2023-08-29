Could Josh Donaldson consider retirement? Third baseman's potential next move after Yankees release, explored

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees released veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson, ending his disappointing tenure with the club. The 37-year-old has been a shell of himself in recent years, with some speculating that the end of Donaldson's MLB career may soon be drawing near.

At 37 years old, the former MVP finds himself as an unrestricted free agent, and given his recent struggles to not only perform but also stay healthy, may limit his options moving forward. Previously, Josh Donaldson had told The Athletic that he was unsure if he was going to retire following the 2023 campaign.

"as much as i dislike josh donaldson as a player, this sucks, he should probably just retire at this point" - @finesseandflash

It seems unlikely at this point that teams would be willing to take a shot on the former Yankees infielder, as he has barely been rosterable at times. In 33 games this season with the New York Yankees, Donaldson has been atrocious at the plate, posting a dreadful .142 batting average with 10 home runs and 15 RBIs.

At this point, Donaldson is coasting on his previous successes with the Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays, as he has been among the worst players in the MLB while with the Yankees. However, if he could prove that he is healthy, a desperate contender may take a shot on the former MVP.

"The Yankees have released Josh Donaldson. Word is his calf is fully healed, so it will be interesting to see if a contender takes a gamble on him for the final month of the season." - @Feinsand

Not to mention his inability to stay on the field, it may be in Donaldson's best interest to walk away from professional baseball. The main issue for Donaldson over the last few seasons has been a nagging calf injury that he has been unable to shake. Currently, the veteran slugger is on the 60-day IL with a right calf issue, which will keep him sidelined until the middle of September.

A look at Josh Donaldson's career earnings if he were to retire

If Donaldson were to decide to hang 'em up following his release from the New York Yankees, he would be able to look back on a successful and lucrative MLB career. Through 13 MLB seasons, Donaldson has won an American League MVP Award, as well as earning three All-Star selections.

During those 13 seasons spent with the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, and New York Yankees, the third baseman has earned an estimated $152,667,798. Not a bad little nest egg.