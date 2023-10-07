Could Trevor Bauer return to MLB? Former Dodgers ace's comeback chances after settlement with Lindsey Hill explored

The former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was accused of domestic violence and sexual assault in 2021 by accuser Lindsey Hill, a San Diego resident. The two settled and agreed to drop all the charges against each other.

The agreement ensured neither party had to pay any amount to each other. However, according to Hill's lawyer, her insurance company is required to provide $300,000 and suggested that the result was in favor of the defendant in the sexual assault case.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bauer's return to MLB is not restricted, as the ban on him was lifted in December 2022. However, he is now a free agent and needs a contract from one of the 30 MLB teams to play in the next season. We might see him play in the MLB, as there is no ban on him since his lawsuit is settled.

Accused of domestic violence and sexual assault, Bauer was suspended for 324 MLB games. He was looked into after what was MLB history's longest suspension.

Although Bauer was accused of other crimes by other women, he was never found guilty in court. But the allegations led the Los Angeles Dodgers to release the ace pitcher ahead of the 2023 regular season. A statement issued by the Dodgers read,

"Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in this case - one by Commissioner Manfred and another by a neutral arbitrator - concluded that Mr. Bauer’s actions warranted the longest-ever active player suspension in our sport for violations of this policy. Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization."

Trevor Bauer is happy with the next phase of his life

Following his settlement with the accuser, Bauer released a social media video on his future as a baseball player.

"I prefer to just remain focused on doing my job: winning baseball games and entertaining fans around the world. Today, I’m happy to be moving on with my life."

Bauer can only become a part of Major League Baseball if any club wants to see him in their bullpen despite the multiple accusations against him in the past.