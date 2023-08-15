Could Wander Franco face jail time? Dominican Republic authorities launch independent investigation as another minor files complaint against MLB star

The shocking saga between Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco and the alleged inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl remains one of the most talked about stories in baseball. The story has been one of the most discussed baseball stories in recent years, however, it is one with many more questions than answers at this point.

When the scandal broke on social media, the MLB and Tampa Bay Rays, as well as the authorities within the Dominican Republic took the allegations seriously. Some fans have already condemned Wander Franco, while others have struggled to believe not only the story but the age of the girl at the forefront of the scandal.

There has been no further word on the extent of the investigation, however, all parties are doing their due diligence about the situation. Given the sensitivity of the alleged victims, as well as the potentially serious repercussions of the situation, it may be some time before the investigation is complete.

Now, according to a Dominican-based media outlet Diario Libre, a source within the attorney general's office has revealed that a second girl under the age of 18 had filed a complaint against Franco in July.

"The Attorney General of the Dominican Republic says that there is a complaint filed by a minor against Wander Franco. According to the Attorney General of the DR, it's another young woman, not the one on social media, per @DiarioLibre/@AlertasMundial" - @hgomez27

It may be some time before any conclusion is reached. However, if there is evidence that proves that the allegations are indeed true, according to Official Dominican Republic Penal Codes, Franco could face seven years in prison, as well as a fine.

According to Penal Code Art. 216 (222), Sexual assault other than rape shall be sanctioned with the penalties of seven years in prison and RD $14,000.00 fine when they are committed to the detriment of:

A child or adolescent A person whose particular vulnerability, due to his age, to an illness, to an incapacity, to a physical or psychic deficiency or to a state of pregnancy is apparent or known by its author."

Wander Franco is currently away from the team for the foreseeable future

On Monday, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays mutually agreed to his placement on baseball's restricted list, following the news of his potential connection to a minor in his home country.

"The Rays and Wander Franco have "mutually agreed that he will go on the Restricted List and take leave from the Club for the duration of the current road trip" (via @RaysPR)" - @TalkinBaseball_

Franco did not travel with the team during their current road trip against the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Angels. With the magnitude of the charges, there is also a possibility that he will be out of the lineup for much longer.