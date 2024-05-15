"Couldn’t type out defense" - Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley's side-splitting reaction to 'The D', 'little things', and Rodon in one frame

According to the New York Yankees broadcast, the keys to victory on Tuesday, May 15, were to play good defense, get a good outing from Carlos Rodon, and do the little things well. The way the broadcast presented this information had Rodon's wife, Ashley, chuckling on social media.

The Yes Network crew had it as "The D, Little Things, Rodon." That left Ashley in splits due to the ironic juxtaposition of all these terms as well as the interesting abbreviations that were chosen.

"I mean... couldn't type out defense," she said.

The original post shared by the Yankees ace's wife garnered over 700 likes by the time of writing. She also added several emojis to show how hilarious she found the entire thing.

Carlos Rodon was a key to the game for Yankees

The broadcast did get one of those keys to the game right: The Yankees needed Carlos Rodon to be on his A-game for them to defeat the Minnesota Twins. He did give up an early solo home run, but it was the only one he allowed across six innings with six strikeouts.

Carlos Rodon was key in the victory for the Yankees

They also received a mammoth home run from Giancarlo Stanton, but aside from that one mistaken pitch, Rodon was excellent and was the biggest key to victory.

Losing Gerrit Cole should have been arguably a death sentence for the Yankees' rotation. He's the reigning Cy Young winner and has one of the best arms in the world. But for the Yankees, Rodon has stepped up in Cole's absence.

Marcus Stroman, Clarke Schmidt, Nestor Cortes Jr., and Luis Gil have all played their part, but it's been a bounce-back year for Rodon. He is now 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA. He also has a 9.00 K/9, so he seems to have returned to form.

In 2023, thanks to injuries and the inability to really get going, he struggled immensely, but those days are behind him. Now, he's exactly who the Yankees thought they were getting when they signed him to that massive contract (six years, $162 million) in 2022.

