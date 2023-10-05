The Milwaukee Brewers made every effort to improve their fortunes, but luck was not on their side in the Wild Card series. Their strategy did not pan out as they had hoped after the Brewers' 5-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, but the season has finally come to a close for them.

Final: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 2 - Brewers

Manager Craig Counsell appeared to be quite disappointed following the loss. He also added that these opportunities are precious and that it pains when things don't go as planned:

"We did a pretty decent job. A night before we thought we are head away but we didn't and that's how it is. We didn't get the big hits when needed. These chances are sacred, it hurts for it to be over"

The last pitch of the Brewers' National League Wild Card game

The Brewers dropped the series 2-0 after losing Game 1 on Tuesday by a score of 6-3 and Game 2 by a score of 5-2. The Brewers have now lost nine of their past 10 postseason games when Freddy Peralta and Abner Uribe faltered in the sixth innings.

Game 2 of the series at American Family Field had drastically shifted for Peralta, who had struck out 14 of the first 15 batters he faced.

Freddy Peralta will start Game 2 for the Brewers. - AdamMccalvy

Peralta had a season-high 165 2/3 innings pitched and 210 strikeouts. He entered the contest having made three playoff appearances for Milwaukee, allowing only one earned run over eight innings while striking out 12. Peralta had five more strikeouts in five innings, but on Wednesday he was charged with four earned runs.

The D-backs will now face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the divisonal series round.