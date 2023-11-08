Craig Counsell recently signed up for the role of Chicago Cubs' manager, a divisional rival to his former club, the Milwaukee Brewers. Counsell held the managerial post in Milwaukee since 2015. However, his move to the Cubs hasn't delighted the Brewers fanbase, with many developing a hatred for him.

In his first interaction with the media post-move, Counsell understands the emotions within the Brewers community after his leaving for NL Central rivals:

“Yesterday was an emotional day,” Counsell said on Tuesday. “I was sad first, then happy, then I was crying, then I was laughing -- I went through all of it. It makes for a really full day. There was a lot yesterday, and I understand. It was a decision that affected a lot of people, and I take that very seriously. Of course that went into the equation.”

He also understood people's reactions to it and termed it as "fair":

“People’s reaction to this, it’s fair,” Counsell said. “I’m not upset with people’s reaction. I understand people are mad. That’s part of this. That’s part of what makes this hard. But sometimes you just have to try to think above that and do what you think in your heart is right for you and the people around you.” [via MLB.com]

As per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Craig Counsell signed a record five-year, $40 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, making him the highest-paid manager in Major League Baseball.

Why did Craig Counsell leave the Brewers?

The former World Series champion also added that there was no friction between him and the front office, adding that he had a strong working relationship with Brewers' owner, Mark Attanasio. Counsell instead left the position, looking for a new challenge:

“As I was going through this process, it became clear that I needed and wanted a new professional challenge,” Craig Counsell said. “But at the same time, look, I’m grateful to be a part of this community, and that’s going to continue because it has nothing to do with baseball, that part of it.

"And I’m looking forward to being a part of a new community, and hopefully impact that community well, too. But my thought here as I went through it, it became clear that I needed a new challenge.”

He also mentioned that he was grateful to the Brewers' community and has developed a strong bond with them, which he hopes will last forever.