“Credit to them for having a good game plan” - Clarke Schmidt reflects on Yankees loss as Mariners come out strong with offensive play

New York Yankees and Clarke Schmidt took a disappointing loss against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. The Mariners, who lead the AL West, ousted the AL East leaders 6-3 in the second game of the series.

For the Yankees, Schmidt started the game and threw five innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs, and two walks while striking out six. He didn't get the required support from the Yankees offense this time, as the club dropped their second straight game following a seven-game win streak.

After the game, Schmidt credited Mariners hitters for having adjusted well against him and having him work up the counts at times. Although Schmidt kept things close, the Mariners' offense chipped in timely.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah, definitely. I think, um, I thought they had a really good game plan. Fouling off a lot of pitches, a lot of deep counts," Schmidt said. "I didn't even know how many pitches I had until I looked up at the end of the third and I was like, Oh my gosh, it's close to 70 pitches.

So credit to them for for having a good game plan, fouling off some good pitches and driving me deep in counts. On the other side, we was at like 30 pitches in the third inning It kind of felt like a little bit of a marathon But I'm really happy to be able to make some adjustments and be able to get to the fifth right there."

Expand Tweet

Clarke Schmidt taken deep; Dylan Moore powers Mariners over Yanks

MLB: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees

Dylan Moore disturbed the scoreboard with a two-run shot in the third inning against Clarke Schmidt, giving the Mariners an early 2-0 lead. In the top of the seventh, Moore again contributed with an RBI single, as the Mariners took a 4-0 lead.

However, the Yankees offense came alive in the seventh as Gleyber Torres hit a three-run shot off Trent Thornton to cut the deficit to just one run.

The Mariners put the game to bed with solo home runs in the eighth and ninth innings. Moore smoked his second of the night in the ninth, while Luke Raley homered in the eighth.

With the win, the Mariners improved to 27-22, while the Yankees dropped to 33-17. They play again on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium for the third game of the four-game series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback