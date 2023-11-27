The newly created baseball league of the Middle East, Baseball United, had its inaugural game in the Dubai International Stadium last night, which marked the beginning of the tournament between four teams in the region.

Legendary Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar threw the inaugural pitch, making it a moment to cherish for all cricket and baseball fans globally.

"History being made as baseball sets foot in this part of the world and I was honored by @BaseballUnited to do the first pitch," Akhtar wrote on X. "Any guesses on the speed???"

Fans were in a frenzy watching Akhtar, who holds a two-decade-long record of bowling the fastest ball in cricket history, throw a baseball pitch for a historic moment.

The "Rawalpindi Express" bowled 161.3kmph (100.2mph) against England in the 2003 World Cup. In contrast, the fastest baseball pitch recorded came from Cincinnati Reds ace Aroldis Chapman, who threw a 105.8 mph fastball in 2010 against the San Diego Padres.

This is the first time that a baseball game has been held in the Emirates, and the fans took to X to voice their excitement.

"History made, congratulations to you for being brand ambassador and putting the efforts in right direction," a fan wrote.

"That’s an exciting moment! Pitch speeds can vary, but professional pitchers often throw around 90-100 mph. How fast was your pitch?" another X user pitched in.

"Surely it was 100mph," @xain143 wrote.

"Congratulations for being brand ambassador," a fan expressed.

"Congratulations Shoaib for this achievement" - ammarkhalil12

"Reveal the speed. Hoping the old best express speed" - HASNAT_ALI_

"speed will be superspeed" - Maryam_Rajpo0t

"Thank you for you passion and support, Shoaib Akhtar! What a blast this weekend" - Kash_Shaikh

"You are the king" - Queenzara0

Baseball United is a budding baseball league in the Middle East

The Dubai International Stadium's cricket pitch had been converted into a baseball diamond, and the fans came pouring in to watch a baseball game in UAE.

The inaugural Baseball United All-Star Showcase featured two ballclubs competing on Friday and Saturday nights. The series finished on Sunday night, with the renowned Shoaib Akhtar throwing the first pitch before the start of the game.

The Baseball United League is joined in participation by an excellent group of Major League Baseball employees who traveled from the United States, including players, coaches, commentators and backroom staff.

There were player representatives from Asia and Africa, including three players from India, two players from Pakistan and one each from Uganda, Sri Lanka and Palestine.

The four teams competing in the Baseball United League include one from India, one from Pakistan and two from the United Arab Emirates. They are Mumbai Cobras, Karachi Monarchs, Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons.

