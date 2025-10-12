  • home icon
  "Cringe stuff"; "110-pound nobody puffing his chest" - MLB fans rip Abner Uribe's wild bullpen celebration after Brewers punch NLCS ticket

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 12, 2025 05:54 GMT
MLB fans rip Abner Uribe’s wild bullpen celebration after Brewers punch NLCS ticket - Source: Imagn

The Milwaukee Brewers' remarkable season continued as they beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 in the National League Division Series decider on Saturday.

The Brewers won their first playoff series since 2018 after claiming a win in the decisive Game 5 and Milwaukee closer Abner Urine was pumped after the team's qualification to the NLCS.

Uribe recreated teammate William Contreras' celebration that seemingly mocked the Cubs' Craig Counsell bullpen call.

Fans reacted to Uribe recreating Contreras' bullpen celebration.

"Cringe stuff. This really MLB playoffs today?"
"110 pound nobody puffing his chest. Would run away in .2 seconds with any scuffle."
"I’m ngl this is such a weak celly lol it’s just a bullpen call."
"All these corny celebrations just to lose to LA in 5 games, Milwaukee will never win a World Series."
"I can’t wait to watch him do this celly when Ohtani goes yard off of him."
The Brewers held the Cubs to four hits in the series-decider and Abner Uribe contributed to it by pitching two hitless innings, earning his first multi-inning save of his career.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy hails "average Joes" after NLDS triumph against Cubs

Following the win Brewers manager Pat Murphy hailed the team effort that led to their ALCS qualification.

“You can call them the average Joes,” Murphy said, “but I say they’re the above-average Joes. It was important to these guys — because it's the rival — to finish the job. And they know Ueck is smiling.”

Brice Turang, who hit one of the three Brewers home runs of the night, echoed his manager's sentiments.

“It takes every single one of these guys in the locker room, and they've done it,” Turang said. “We've got to keep going.”

The Brewers will square off against defending World Series winners the Los Angeles Dodgers in the championship series with Game 1 scheduled for Monday.

Chaitanya Prakash

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
