The Texas Rangers' postseason winning run came to an abrupt halt following their defeat against the Houston Astros' in the third ALCS game. Astros' victory was largely down to the performance of starting pitcher Cristian Javier.

Javier put his renowned fastball to work from the very first inning with the Rangers struggling to cope with the efficiency of the Astros ace, who was virtually unhittable in a dominant show from the mound.

The Dominican pitcher extended his sensational postseason run, going hitless for 4 2/3 innings and conceding just two runs after 5 2/3 innings. Nicknamed 'El Reptil' because of his indomitable approach, Javier registered the second-longest hitless streak in postseason history.

Following the Astros' crucial victory against the Rangers, Javier admitted to taking a leaf out of his childhood idol and the legendary Pedro Martinez's book during the Boston Red Sox's iconic rivalry with the New York Yankees .

“These moments are always extremely special for me,” Javier said postgame on the FOX broadcast. “I always think back to Pedro Martinez in all those big games with [the] Red Sox vs. Yankees.”

Astros rewarded for banking on ace pitcher Cristian Javier for crucial ALCS game

Javier's hitless postseason did come to an end during the game against the Rangers. Still, it helped the defending World Series champions claw their way back into the series as they registered an impressive fifth successive victory at Globe Life Field.

“There's not a better feeling than knowing that your teammates instill their confidence in you,” Javier said. “They expect good things in you and put their trust in you.”

While the offense complimented the star pitcher's effort in an 8-5 victory, the Astros' star slugger, Yordan Alvarez, was all praise for his teammate despite his own recent postseason heroics.

“Incredible,” Yordan Alvarez said of Cristian Javier’s outing in Game 3 of the ALCS. “I’ve said it before, when it’s time to put your pants on, as we say, the guy is there. I think it’s something that the numbers speak for themselves, the numbers he has in the playoffs.”