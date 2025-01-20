Cubs ace Justin Steele drops his College Football Playoff National Championship prediction

The College Football Playoff National Championship is here with Ohio State and Notre Dame set to battle it out for college football surpremacy. In the biggest game of the year, both schools will give it their all as millions of viewers tune in to enjoy all of the action.

Expand Tweet

Trending

One of those fans who will be tuning into the game will be Chicago Cubs ace Justin Steele. The All-Star pitcher joined the Marquee Network's coverage of the College Football Playoff National Championship to give his take on the game and discuss which team he believes will be able to win it all on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Personally, I like Notre Dame. I like them with the points. I feel like they've got a little edge about them. The defense is looking strong. I like Notre Dame as far as that goes," Steele explained on the broadcast.

For Justin Steele, there is no personal bias for the Chicago Cubs pitcher in picking Notre Dame to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. The All-Star was sure to give props to Ohio State even though he did not choose them to win it all.

"Ohio State's talented, I mean, they've got a ton of talent on their roster. That wide receiver they have is uber talented. If he was in the draft right now, he'd be going first round, no doubt about it. So he's one of the better wide receivers, I feel like, in the country," Steele continued.

The Ohio State wide receiver he was referencing in the interview is Jeremiah Smith, who has been getting all kinds of shoutouts ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship, including Hall of Famer Cris Carter. Like Steele, the Minnesota Vikings legend dubbed Smith the best player in the country.

Justin Steele was not born when Notre Dame won their last College Football Playoff National Championship

If the Chicago Cubs ace is correct and Notre Dame wins the National Championship, it will be the first time they did so since 1988, which would also be the first time they did so in Steele's lifetime. The Cubs pitcher was born in 1995 and has not been alive to see the historic school win a title.

Expand Tweet

Ohio State, on the other hand, has enjoyed plenty of success in recent years, winning their last National Championship back in 2014. This year also happened to be the same year, coincidentally, that Justin Steele was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 5th round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.