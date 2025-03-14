Cubs ace Justin Steele's wife Libby shares exciting highlights from night out in Japan ahead of 2025 Tokyo Series

Libby Steele has accompanied her husband and Cubs ace Justin Steele to Japan for the two-game Tokyo Series, which will pit the Dodgers against the Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday. Players from either team along with their partners made the most of the opportunity on offer as they toured Tokyo on Thursday night.

Ad

Both Justin and his wife rocked traditional Japanese outfits (kimono) for a fun-filled night out in Tokyo. Libby shared some delightful highlights from the night out.

Take a look at the images from the Instagram post, which were captioned:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What a special night 🇯🇵 I love it here."

Ad

Trending

In the images, Steele's wife is enjoying a bowl of ramen, while in another she is sharing the frame with former Japanese group rhythmic gymnast, Airi Hatakeyama. In the rest of the images, she shared cozy moments with Justin as they both shared a smile for the camera.

The Cubs team along with the coaching staff and players' family members landed in Japan on Wednesday to start preparing for the opening series of the 2025 MLB season. While Steele prepares to train with the team ahead of his start on Wednesday, his wife is making the most of the opportunity by venturing into the beautiful city of Tokyo.

Ad

Justin Steele and wife Libby traveled to famous spots in Tokyo

On Friday, Libby Steele shared some pictures of iconic spots in Tokyo alongside venturing into the famous local market to buy some authentic Japanese food items.

Take a look at the images here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Some more screenshots from the Instagram story/@libbsteele

In the pictures, Justin Steele's wife could be seen enjoying her day out while touring exciting relic monuments alongside a beautiful orchid garden. She also headed to the produce market as the images showcased two varieties of strawberries at a fruit stall and some special Japanese ingredients in another.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback