Cubs' Dansby Swanson shows support as soccer star wife Mallory Pugh returns in USWNT uniform after 364 days

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson's wife, Mallory Pugh, is a football sensation who represents the USWNT at the international level and the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL at the club level.

Playing as a central forward, Pugh had been exceeding all expectations before suffering a horrific ligament tear, which sidelined her for months from the field at both international and club levels.

In September 2023, almost five months after her injury, she returned to the field after signing a massive contract with the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL.

Fast forward to April 2024, and 364 days after last wearing the USWNT jersey, she returned to the team, playing in the SheBelieves Cup semi-final game against the Japan Women's Soccer team.

Dansby Swanson took to Instagram to share a story applauding Mallory Pugh's incredible achievement of recovering from the ligament tear and representing her country again at the international level. The tournament she was a part of involved four teams: the USA, Japan, Canada, and Brazil.

The USWNT is set to take on their fiercest neighbors, Canada, in the SheBelieves Cup final on Tuesday, April 9th.

Dansby Swanson shows support for wife, Mallory Pugh

Mallory Pugh's injury came at the worst time, but Dansby Swanson proved to be an amazing husband

Mallory Pugh's husband, Dansby Swanson, had just won the World Series title with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, shortly after proposing to Mallory. The couple then married at the Ritz Carlton in Georgia, surrounded by their friends and family members in December 2022.

Their honeymoon was brief because of their busy game schedule. Swanson had signed with the Chicago Cubs during the offseason and Pugh was set to travel with the USWNT to New Zealand for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, hosted alongside Australia.

In April 2023, during a friendly game against Ireland, Mallory suffered a torn left patella tendon, ruling her out for the entirety of the World Cup.

Back home, a cordial and loving Dansby helped Mallory overcome her injury horrors, as he provided her with the necessary supporting shoulder despite his busy schedule with the Chicago Cubs during the 2023 MLB season.

