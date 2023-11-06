The Chicago Cubs picked up veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks contract option for another year. Despite a late start, the Cubs reckoned Hendricks' returns were enough to grant him another year with the team, but that has not enthused fans.

Hendricks has been with Chicago Cubs throughout his time in the MLB. In 10m seasons, he has a 93-69 record with 3.48 ERA in 246 starts. Hendricks lacked form in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, recording an ERA in excess of 4.

His 2022 season ended early in July when he suffered from a capsular tear on his right shoulder. He was out for months and only had a bullpen session in February this year. The 33-year-old, the only remaining player from the 2016 World Series winning roster, made his first start in May, recording a 6-8 season with a 3.74 ERA over 24 starts.

The Cubs felt that having battled such adversity, Hendricks produced good enough numbers to take a new club option in his contract. They sanctioned $16.5 million for him in 2024, which has made his 5-year contract worth $70 million. Had the franchise not gone ahead with the deal, Hendricks would have been eligible to a $1.5 million buyout.

Cubs fans, though, feel that the contract handed out to Hendricks is a hefty one, and they shouldn't be spending so much on a worn-out pitcher.

"Absolute overpay lmao"

Kyle Hendricks needs to justify his numbers in 2024

The starting pitcher has a big load on his shoulders to justify the price tag that has been conferred on him. Throughout the season, the management has been vocal about Kyle Hendricks' new work routine as he looks to generate more pace on his arm.

Kyle Hendricks has never been a potent figure with his speed limits, but this year he averaged 90 mph with his fastball. He requires some progress and steady workload in the offseason to become a vital figure for the Cubs.