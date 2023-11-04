Cody Bellinger’s decision to decline the mutual option with the Chicago Cubs for the 2024 season has officially made him a free agent, marking the beginning of an intriguing chapter in the MLB offseason. The news comes after Bellinger’s outstanding performance in the 2023 season, a significant rebound from his struggles in the previous two years.

Bellinger, a former Rookie of the Year and MVP, had a remarkable 2023 season, boasting a .307/.356/.525 slash line with 26 homer runs, 20 stolen bases, and 97 RBIs. His stellar comeback earned him the NL Comeback Player of the Year award and two Silver Slugger nominations. Despite the positive turn, Cubs fans are now left with a sense of unsease as the star utility player enters free agency.

"Common Cubs L." - Posted one disappointed fan.

The 28-year-old left-hander slugger is expected to be a hot commodity in the free-agent market, with the Chicago Cubs among several teams likely to pursue a long-term contract. Bellinger’s resurgence in 2023 has erased memories of his injury-riddled 2021 season, where he struggled to a 44 OPS+ and a .165/.240/.302 slash line.

Despite Cody Bellinger’s free-agency, the Cubs remain a strong contender for his services.

While some may question the sustainability of Bellinger’s success based on batted ball metrics, the Cubs remain strong contenders to secure his services with a multi-year, nine-figure deal. The team’s president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, expressed the Cubs’ desire to bring Cody Bellinger back, emphasizing the appeal of playing in Chicago.

"Bellinger wants to get paid, and the Cubs are too cheap for that." - Added another fan.

In addition to Cody Bellinger, the Cubs also declined their mutual option for veteran right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger, who had a challenging 2023 season with a 4.95 ERA in 22 games. The Cubs now face the task of addressing their offseason needs, including third base, the outfield, and the bullpen, as they aim for a postseason beth in 2024.

As the MLB offseason unfolds, Cody Bellinger’s free agency will undoubtedly be a focal point of speculation and anticipation, with fans eagerly awaiting where the star player will land for the next chapter of his career.