Manager David Ross faced the wrath of fans as he tried to justify the Chicago Cubs' 6-4 loss, their third straight, to the last-placed St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. It was the Cardinals' third straight win.

Cardinals' veteran shortstop Paul DeJong and Dylan Carlson hit a solo homer and a triple respectively to score in the ninth off Javier Assad, who had been solid in four innings of relief till the last one. On the flip side, Danby Swanson and Chirstopher Morel went yard with Swanson, also posting an RBI double.

A major point of concern for the David Ross-led side is their inability to score with players on base. On Tuesday, Cubs could only achieve one out of seven with runners in scoring positions with nine players left out on base. About his team's effort, Ross said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We are doing a lot of things well. We could continue to focus on those things. We are playing great defence, the pitching, the bullpen. The intent is there. The work is there. Balls aren't falling for us right now. It is a long season, and I know we'll figure this thing out. We left some traffic some out there, but that'll come and go."

However fans were unwilling to buy it, as they would want the Chicago Cubs to better their 17-19 record that sees them placed third in NL Central. One said:

"What a joke of a hire. Didn't realize you can be manager by popularity."

Here are the other top reactions on Twitter:

𝔅𝔦𝔫𝔬𝔶 𝔖𝔞𝔪 𝔗𝔥𝔬𝔪𝔞𝔰 @binoysamthomas @WatchMarquee He has no business managing a major league baseball team. David Ross sucks & should be fired. Cubs will be better when he's gone. @WatchMarquee He has no business managing a major league baseball team. David Ross sucks & should be fired. Cubs will be better when he's gone.

Johnnykaz @Johnnykaz3 @WatchMarquee What a joke of a hire. Didn’t realize you can be manager by popularity @WatchMarquee What a joke of a hire. Didn’t realize you can be manager by popularity

LINDSAY @LindsTeach1386 @WatchMarquee Start by playing your best nine players each night. @WatchMarquee Start by playing your best nine players each night.

Ben @MRlittlejeans84 @WatchMarquee Those things will come and go, sure. But competent teams maybe have skids for a game or two, not for two weeks. Hell, not for 6 years. Maybe teach this team to situational hit and not just swinging as hard as they can at everything to just pop out or hit into DPs. @WatchMarquee Those things will come and go, sure. But competent teams maybe have skids for a game or two, not for two weeks. Hell, not for 6 years. Maybe teach this team to situational hit and not just swinging as hard as they can at everything to just pop out or hit into DPs.

jeffrey bland @jakbland @WatchMarquee I’m not sure Ross will figure it out. He’s still putting Hosmer at DH @WatchMarquee I’m not sure Ross will figure it out. He’s still putting Hosmer at DH

Dave Brovelli @BrovelliDave @WatchMarquee Things are all good because David says so. Magically the Cubs dumpster will smell like roses. @WatchMarquee Things are all good because David says so. Magically the Cubs dumpster will smell like roses.

RedfUsion🏴‍☠️⚾️🟦🔳 @ccrawesome @WatchMarquee It’s clear he’s lost most of the time just the way they like it. @WatchMarquee It’s clear he’s lost most of the time just the way they like it.

Matt 🥃🦅🧡💙🦚⚾️ @AU4thGen @WatchMarquee Thankfully we’re in a weak division and aren’t getting left in the dust like the NL East. @WatchMarquee Thankfully we’re in a weak division and aren’t getting left in the dust like the NL East.

David Ross' time at Chicago Cubs so far

In his two full seasons leading the franchise, David Ross has been unable to lead the Chicago Cubs out of third or fourth in NL Central.

In his first season, which was a shortened one, Cubs made the NL Wild Card series, losing to the Miami Marlins. Considering their start this season, it will be quite tough for them make it past a third-place finish.

Poll : 0 votes