When Wilson Contreras was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason, it was sure to spark some reactions from the Chicago Cubs faithful. The Cubs and the Cardinals have been engaged in a long-standing rivalry spanning decades, with their fans taking every opportunity to disparage each other. The signing of Contreras, a former Cubs player, by the Cardinals in the offseason has been no exception.

Wilson Contreras initially joined the Cubs in 2009 as an international free agent. He made his MLB debut for the Cubs in 2016 and played for them for seven seasons. During that time, he was named an All-Star three times and helped the Cubs clinch the World Series title once. However, due to the team's reluctance to make any long-term commitments, it was only a matter of time until Contreras found a new team.

In December 2022, the St. Louis Cardinals signed Wilson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract with an option to extend in 2028. Meanwhile, the Cubs started the season with Yan Gomes, another former World Series winner. However, the season has not gone as planned for the Cardinals as Contreras has been struggling so far, while Gomes has started with an impressive performance, recording five home runs already this season, while Contreras has only recorded two.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans took this opportunity to express their delight and at the same time roast the Cardinals for their failed investment.

"It’s your catcher. Contreras is TERRIBLE at calling a game, handling pitchers, framing… he is the anti-Yadi. There’s a reason Chicago didn’t even give him a low ball offer," tweeted one fan.

"Me either. Good riddance," wrote another.

Shannon Brown @MethodISMyMdnss @barry_buttholes @Cardinals It’s your catcher. Contreras is TERRIBLE at calling a game, handling pitchers, framing… he is the anti-Yadi. There’s a reason Chicago didn’t even give him a low ball offer. @barry_buttholes @Cardinals It’s your catcher. Contreras is TERRIBLE at calling a game, handling pitchers, framing… he is the anti-Yadi. There’s a reason Chicago didn’t even give him a low ball offer.

Uncle Jeff @ebsoftball Yan Gomes is so good that I don’t even remember who the Cubs previous catcher was. Yan Gomes is so good that I don’t even remember who the Cubs previous catcher was.

Bolingbrook Frank @BonjourFrankie Yan Gomes now has 3 more home runs than Wilson Contreras Yan Gomes now has 3 more home runs than Wilson Contreras

Cade Carlton @CadeCarlton Yan Gomes: .309/.316/.582 (.898). 5 home runs. 5 multi hit games. 3.52 Team ERA (7/30). $6.5 mil



Wilson Contreras: .260/.357/.425 (.782). 2 home runs. 7 multi hit games. 4.43 Team ERA (19/30). Five years, $87.5 mil.



Obviously, it’s early, but…let Jed cook. Yan Gomes: .309/.316/.582 (.898). 5 home runs. 5 multi hit games. 3.52 Team ERA (7/30). $6.5 milWilson Contreras: .260/.357/.425 (.782). 2 home runs. 7 multi hit games. 4.43 Team ERA (19/30). Five years, $87.5 mil.Obviously, it’s early, but…let Jed cook.

ScottC from Iowa @ScottCFromIowa YAN GOMES> WILSON CONTRERAS OFFENSIVELY.....so far YAN GOMES> WILSON CONTRERAS OFFENSIVELY.....so far

Shane Flannagan 🇺🇸 @shaneflannagan Just like to let everyone know that Yan Gomes has more homers then Wilson Contreras. Just saying #Cubs Just like to let everyone know that Yan Gomes has more homers then Wilson Contreras. Just saying #Cubs

There is still plenty of time for Wilson Contreras to redeem himself as Yan Gomes sets the pace

When a positional player is traded for another one, comparisons between the two are inevitable to determine whether the trade was an upgrade or a downgrade. So far this MLB season, Yan Gomes appears to be an upgrade for the Chicago Cubs over Wilson Contreras. While Gomes has had an impressive start to the season, Contreras was recently ejected from a game against the Diamondbacks for snapping his bat after striking out. Nevertheless, there is still a long way to go, and the new St. Louis Cardinals pitcher will have ample opportunities to redeem himself.

Poll : 0 votes