“Cubs are obsessed with ex-Dodgers”; “Great pivot after whiffing on Alex Bregman” - MLB fans react as Chicago nears agreement with Justin Turner

The Chicago Cubs were not a playoff team in 2024, but they have made several moves this offseason to improve their playoff chances. While Chicago has been aggressive in free agency, it recently missed out on the opportunity to sign third baseman Alex Bregman.

On Tuesday, MLB insider David Daplan reported that the Cubs have agreed to a deal with Justin Turner. It was always an option on the table, but the official signing garnered different fan reactions.

"Justin Turner to the Cubs is done," Kaplan tweeted.

Bleacher Nation contributor Michael Cerami was also in on breaking the news of the signing.

"Great pivot after whiffing on Alex Bregman," Cerami tweeted.

Some fans agreed with his assessment as they believed that the move was good for Chicago.

"Seems like a low risk, logical move by the Cubs. Get more depth at 1B/3B. It'll be interesting to see what it'll cost the Cubs," one fan commented.

"I like this signing." -Another fan commented

Several Cubs fans were excited to see Turner play third base for the team, while others were not pleased with the move.

"Cubs are obsessed with ex Dodgers smh poverty franchise," a fan wrote.

Chicago has loaded up on former LA Dodgers players this offseason and some fans focused on Turner's talent.

"I hope they aren't planning on actually playing him at 3B lol," one fan commented.

"This would've been a great signing 10 years ago," another fan commented.

Justin Turner's wife Kourtney encourages former All-Star to "Get in the Cages"

Justin Turner has had plenty of time to spend with his wife Kourtney Turner this offseason and has often shared moments on Instagram. She told him that he was posting too much about her on social media, so the third baseman made a change in December.

On Dec. 16, Justin shared a video of him working out and provided a sarcastic caption for Kourtney.

"Wife said I was posting her too much, so here’s some baseball stuff! @the_ballyard ⚾️," Justin wrote.

Kourtney replied to the post and encouraged her husband to keep working out.

"Get in the cages," Kourtney commented.

Justin had to wait a few months for a free agent deal to come, but he will now head to Wrigley Field to play for the much improved Chicago Cubs roster.

