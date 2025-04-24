Cubs phenom likened to Jackson Merrill, Kevin Kiermaier by Team USA skipper 

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong received huge praise from Team USA manager Mike DeRosa after his two-hit game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 23-year-old blasted one homer and an RBI hit during Chicago's 7-6 victory on Wednesday, completing a sweep of the LA Dodgers in their doubleheader. In only his second full MLB season, Crow-Armstrong has already impressed DeRosa, who compared him to two major league players.

Crow-Armstrong was drafted by the New York Mets as one of the top prospects in 2020, but was subsequently traded to the Cubs the following year. He has since impressed in the minors, earning his major league debut in 2023. Over the past two seasons since his debut, the young phenom has shown huge improvement.

Team USA manager Mike DeRosa analysed Crow-Armstrong's development on "MLB Network" and likened him to Jackson Merrill and Kevin Kiermaier.

"He's Kevin Kiermaier on D and, since last August, he's Jackson Merrill on offense. Blend that together, that's a potential MVP candidate when it shakes out a couple of years from now," DeRosa said.

"I just love his moxy... Talk about wanted the moment. Look at this kid, he just got here. If he could clean up his swing decisions and start shooting the ball the other way, he has it in him. He's going to be one of the better players in the entire sport," he added.

During Wednesday's game against the LA Dodgers, Pete Crow-Armstrong started the scoring for the Cubs with a three-run home run before adding an RBI single. He finished the game with three hits, four RBIs and two stolen bases.

Chicago Cubs offence makes MLB history after 7-6 win over LA Dodgers

Along with Pete Crow-Armstrong, the entire Chicago Cubs offence has been hugely impressive this season. After their victory over the reigning champions on Tuesday, the Chicago club became the first team in history to record at least 35 home runs and 35 stolen bases in the first 25 games of the season.

Over their impressive start, Pete Crow-Armstrong has been in the thick of the action. The youngster is slashing .294/.339/.549 with five HRs and 10 SBs through 26 games this season. Having made huge improvements since his move up to the majors, he looks ready to have a career season this year.

