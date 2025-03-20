Cubs star Ian Happ opens up on Tokyo Series experience

Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs concluded their trip to Japan on Wednesday as they got swept by the LA Dodgers in the two-game Tokyo Series. After losing Game 1, 4-1, the Cubs followed it up with another loss, 6-3 in Game 2.

Ad

While the result didn't end up in their favor, it was a memorable experience for several Cubs stars including Happ.

During an interview with the Marquee Sports Network on Wednesday, the Cubs outfielder shared his thoughts on the unique atmosphere and the passion of Japanese baseball fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think a lot has been unique—the travel, the time zone change," Happ said. "But I think just the fans, the way they consume baseball, the way they love it and experience it, has been incredible. It’s been an amazing atmosphere and just a really fun trip for the group."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ian Happ had mediocre outings in both games of the Tokyo Series. In Game 1, he hit 1-4, including an RBI and one walk while he struck out once. In Game 2, he went 1-3, walking once and striking out twice.

Ian Happ recalls his previous trip to Japan ahead of Tokyo Series

Before the Cubs stars boarded the flight to Tokyo, Ian Happ revealed that he had his honeymoon trip with his wife to Japan two years ago. The couple explored the cities of Tokyo and Kyoto.

Ad

“We really appreciated the architecture,” Happ said. “We really appreciated the art and the aesthetic.”

“I hope people just appreciate the culture and experience,” Happ added. “I hope people get out and really try to see a lot of what the day-to-day life is for people in Tokyo every day. We were lucky to do that on our honeymoon, because we were purely tourists and going to do that. We’re going for work here.”

Ad

Further during the interview, Happ understood why it's harder for players to make the leap from NPB to MLB. He found the communication barrier to be real as he recalled during his trip with his wife that roaming and asking around was not as easy as it is in Europe.

With the Tokyo Series done, the Cubs look forward to their regular season opener in the US. They'll be on the road to face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Mar. 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback