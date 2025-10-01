  • home icon
  Cubs vs. Padres: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - October 01, 2025| NL Wild Card Series

Cubs vs. Padres: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - October 01, 2025| NL Wild Card Series

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 01, 2025 11:43 GMT
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs - Source: Imagn
Suzuki and the Cubs will look to sweep the Padres in Game 2 (Source: Imagn)

Chicago Cubs' home field advantage helped them on Tuesday night as they edged out the San Diego Padres 3-1 in a low event game. Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly hit back to back home runs in the fifth inning and a strong bullpen effort behind starter Matthew Boyd have the Cubs the win. San Diego faces elimination in Game 2.

Cubs vs. Padres Game 2 NLWS: Betting Odds and Weather

Time: 3:08 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field

Money Line: Cubs -113, Padres -106

Total Runs: Over/Under is 6.5 runs

Weather: Mostly Clear, 71 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 10 mph In

Cubs vs. Padres Game 2 NLWS: Injuries and Lineups

Injuries

Cubs

  • Miguel Amaya: 10 Day IL (Ankle),
  • Ryan Brasier: 15 Day IL (Groin),
  • Cade Horton: 15 Day IL (Ribs),
  • Justin Steele: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Owen Caissie: 7 Day IL (Concussion)
Padres

  • Ramon Laureano: 10 Day IL (Finger),
  • Nestor Cortes: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
  • Jason Adam: 15 Day IL (Quadricep),
  • Jhony Brito: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
  • Joe Musgrove: 60 Day IL (Elbow)

Expected Lineups

Cubs

  1. 1B M. Busch L
  2. 2B Nico Hoerner R
  3. LF Ian Happ S
  4. DH Kyle Tucker L
  5. RF Seiya Suzuki R
  6. C Carson Kelly R
  7. CF P. Crow-Armstrong L
  8. SS D. Swanson R
  9. 3B Matt Shaw R

Padres

  1. RF F. Tatis R
  2. 1B Luis Arraez L
  3. 3B M. Machado R
  4. CF J. Merrill L
  5. SS X. Bogaerts R
  6. DH Ryan O'Hearn L
  7. LF Gavin Sheets L
  8. 2B J. Cronenworth L
  9. C F. Fermin R
Cubs vs. Padres Game 2 NLWS: Expert Picks and Prediction

The Cubs will use an opener-starter combination in Game 2 to counter the threat of batters like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado at the top of the Padres order. Andrew Kittredge will open in the first innings before starter Shota Imanaga, 9-8, 3.73 ERA regular season record, will take over. Opposing them will be Padres' Dylan Cease who went 8-12 with a 4.55 ERA in the regular season.

The Padres lineup heading into the game have a high .249 collective batting average in the last ten games despite their loss. Their collective ERA of 2.70 is better than the Cubs' 3.41 ERA in their last ten stretch. Suzuki has now hit six homers in the same spread of games while on the other side Ryan O'Hearn is batting 16-for-37 with 9 RBIs.

Prediction: Cubs 5, Padres 4

Picks: Cubs -113, Over 6.5 runs

