Cubs vs. Padres: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - October 01, 2025| NL Wild Card Series

Chicago Cubs' home field advantage helped them on Tuesday night as they edged out the San Diego Padres 3-1 in a low event game. Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly hit back to back home runs in the fifth inning and a strong bullpen effort behind starter Matthew Boyd have the Cubs the win. San Diego faces elimination in Game 2.
Cubs vs. Padres Game 2 NLWS: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 3:08 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field
Money Line: Cubs -113, Padres -106
Total Runs: Over/Under is 6.5 runs
Weather: Mostly Clear, 71 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 10 mph In
Cubs vs. Padres Game 2 NLWS: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Cubs
- Miguel Amaya: 10 Day IL (Ankle),
- Ryan Brasier: 15 Day IL (Groin),
- Cade Horton: 15 Day IL (Ribs),
- Justin Steele: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Owen Caissie: 7 Day IL (Concussion)
Padres
- Ramon Laureano: 10 Day IL (Finger),
- Nestor Cortes: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Jason Adam: 15 Day IL (Quadricep),
- Jhony Brito: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Joe Musgrove: 60 Day IL (Elbow)
Expected Lineups
Cubs
- 1B M. Busch L
- 2B Nico Hoerner R
- LF Ian Happ S
- DH Kyle Tucker L
- RF Seiya Suzuki R
- C Carson Kelly R
- CF P. Crow-Armstrong L
- SS D. Swanson R
- 3B Matt Shaw R
Padres
- RF F. Tatis R
- 1B Luis Arraez L
- 3B M. Machado R
- CF J. Merrill L
- SS X. Bogaerts R
- DH Ryan O'Hearn L
- LF Gavin Sheets L
- 2B J. Cronenworth L
- C F. Fermin R
Cubs vs. Padres Game 2 NLWS: Expert Picks and Prediction
The Cubs will use an opener-starter combination in Game 2 to counter the threat of batters like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado at the top of the Padres order. Andrew Kittredge will open in the first innings before starter Shota Imanaga, 9-8, 3.73 ERA regular season record, will take over. Opposing them will be Padres' Dylan Cease who went 8-12 with a 4.55 ERA in the regular season.
The Padres lineup heading into the game have a high .249 collective batting average in the last ten games despite their loss. Their collective ERA of 2.70 is better than the Cubs' 3.41 ERA in their last ten stretch. Suzuki has now hit six homers in the same spread of games while on the other side Ryan O'Hearn is batting 16-for-37 with 9 RBIs.
Prediction: Cubs 5, Padres 4
Picks: Cubs -113, Over 6.5 runs