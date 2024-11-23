"Cultural impact Derek Jeter had outshines Aaron Judge" - Ex-MLB pro believes Yankees captain has yet to reach predecessor's influence in New York

Aaron Judge has played his entire career with the New York Yankees since 2016 but is yet to reach the influence Yankees legend Derek Jeter had during his playing time in New York, according to former Minnesota Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe.

When the Yankees signed Judge to a nine-year, $360 million deal in 2022, they found the outfielder as the right man to succeed Jeter as Yankees captain. Judge seems to have lived up to the expectations this year, winning AL MVP unanimously in a season where the club fell just short of a World Series title against the LA Dodgers.

However, Plouffe's argument goes much deeper than the on-field performances as he made his case during a conversation with Chris Rose on "Baseball Today."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think he’s a better baseball player than Derek Jeter was, I really do. But when you talk about 'impact,' Jeter had a lot of intangible qualities that probably make him the favorite for 'best Yankee since then,'" Plouffe said (11:30 onwards). "The cultural impact Jeter had probably outshines what Aaron Judge has done so far.

"If you ask casual fans or people who aren’t hardcore baseball fans, many still name Derek Jeter as their favorite player. Jeter had a broader cultural impact, and he won a lot. We can debate all day about how much winning means in baseball, but it matters to people."

Derek Jeter lavishes praises on Aaron Judge for carrying legacy and tradition of Yankees

In August during the 76th Old Timers’ Day at Yankee Stadium, Derek Jeter was asked about the new face of the Yankees, Aaron Judge, and the former five-time World Series champion couldn't agree more.

“He’s carried that legacy and tradition of Yankee superstar players,” Jeter said. “But more importantly he’s a great representative of this organization, I’ve enjoyed getting to know him and I’m a fan of his and what he’s been able to accomplish.”

While comparing the careers of two Yankees greats, two things stand out; Aaron Judge missing a World Series trophy and Derek Jeter missing a regular season MVP award.

While Jeter's illustrious career earned him a place in the Hall of Fame, Judge is likely to join the former Yankees captain as he still has a few years left to win his first World Series ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback