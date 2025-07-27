"Current system is ridiculous" - Controversial political activist Charlie Kirk asks MLB for salary caps; gets trolled by fans

The MLB has had a long-standing debate about the spending disparity between teams. While big market clubs like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and others do not limit their salaries to splurge on free agent players, the small market clubs have a relatively measured approach.On Friday, American political activist Charlie Kirk made his feelings known about the issue, asking for a formal salary cap to be put in place.&quot;It’s time for MLB to institute a salary cap and floor. The current system is ridiculous and ruining baseball,&quot; Kirk said.Fans quickly flooded the space, reasoning that despite no salary caps, big teams haven't been as successful as they should have.&quot;Literally doesn't work with how their revenue system is. This isn't like the NFL or NBA,&quot; a fan compared.&quot;Have you ever seen Moneyball?,&quot; a fan said referencing Athletics' past.&quot;Buddy the best team in the league record wise has the 24th highest payroll we don’t need a salary cap lmfao,&quot; a fan said speaking of Milwauke Brewers, who have since been overtaken.&quot;Shut up, Charlie. Baseball is in great shape,&quot; a fan simply said.&quot;So you’re jealous of the rich teams’ success and you want handouts for your shitty team,&quot; another fan told Kirk.&quot;Tell me your team sucks without telling me your team sucks,&quot; a fan trolled.While there is no salary cap in MLB, most small-market organizations still match up to the big clubs owing to the developmental system in baseball. In place of the salary cap, the MLB has a Competitive Balance Tax system in place, which discourages teams from excessive spending on their roster.In case a team exceeds the maximum CBT threshold, then they would be charged with a tax, which would later be distributed to other teams.However, the CBT hasn't deterred teams like the Dodgers, Yankees and New York Mets, as they have exceeded the threshold in the last few years without fear of CBT.MLBPA strictly opposed to implementing salary capThere have been rumors about the MLB ownership contemplating putting a salary cap before the new Comprehensive Bargaining Agreement set to come into effect after the current one expires on the 1st of December, 2026.Speaking during the All-Star week, MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark publicly denounced the salary cap.&quot;A cap is not about any partnership,&quot; Clark said. &quot;A cap is not about growing the game. That's not what a cap is about. As has been offered publicly, a cap is about franchise values and profits. That's what a cap is about.&quot;If there are ways that we need to improve the existing system, to polish some of the rough edges that otherwise exist, we have made proposals to do that. We will continue to make proposals to do that and believe that that's the best way to go.&quot;It remains to be seen which direction the league tends to go and how it affects the baseball landscape.