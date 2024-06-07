"Cy Cy crazy girl" - Cody Bellinger's wife Chase shares image of cute moment between daughter and dog

Cody Bellinger is the father of two daughters he shares with former Sports Illustrated model Chase Carter. Their first daughter, Caiden, was born in November 2021, while their second daughter, Cy, was born in April 2023. Apart from this, the family is complete with Junior, a Doberman, whom the family adopted before Caiden was born.

On Thursday, Chase shared a heartwarming image of their young daughter, Cy, lying down and sharing a moment with Junior.

"And Cy Cy crazy girl," she wrote in her story.

Chase's Instagram story

Chase considers Junior more than just her pet dog. In a post in September 2021, she referenced him as their first born son.

Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter have been reportedly dating since July 2020, and the first time the duo took made their relationship official was in October 2020, when the duo shared a moment on the baseball field.

After dating for three years, the couple decided to get engaged in June 2023.

Cody Bellinger takes pride in being a father to two daughters

The Chicago Cubs outfielder was happy during Chase's first pregnancy when the duo got to know that they would become parents to a daughter. Cody Bellinger's happiness had no bounds as he displayed his affection of being a girl-dad.

“I've heard nothing but good things about having a little girl, especially with being the father of the girl,” Bellinger said. “Everyone tells me there's no love like it. 'Daddy's little girl' is a real thing so I'm super excited."

“I think being a good dad trumps all. Everyone says being a dad is the most important thing,” he added via People. “My girlfriend feels it; she's growing in her stomach so she has that connection with it. I'm just there for the support, making sure she feels alright.”

The family often uses Bellinger's offseason to the fullest and last offseason they went on a tropical vacation.

On the baseball front, Bellinger signed a three-year, $80 million deal as a free agent and returned to the Cubs. So far, he has been average this season, slashing .258 with two home runs, two steals and 29 RBIs.

