The 2023 postseason saw young D-Backs catcher Gabriel Moreno ingraciate himself with the fanbase for his brilliant offensive performance. Although the team failed to clinch victory, Moreno is carrying the momentum into the offseason.

A picture has been circulating featuring Moreno's new offseason style, which conspicuously features a green outfit with his hair dyed green. The get-up speaks to a reassuring confidence from the Venezuelan, who only has two seasons of MLB experience under his belt.

"Gabriel Moreno’s hair is very green now" - Talkin' Baseball

While once a relatively unknown name, Moreno's offense for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 postseason gained him the respect of many spectators. The 23-year old hit .238/.304/.444 with 4 home runs and 12 RBIs. While fans were impressed with his playoff hitting, many were not sure what to make about his new choice of style.

Some likened Gabriel Moreno's appearance to that of D-Backs teammate Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Throughout the postseason, Gurriel gained attention for his interesting purple hair, which mirrored one of the secondary colors of the D-Backs uniforms.

While the D-Backs showed off a lot of exciting rookie talent, including Gabriel Moreno, it proved to be insufficient in the end. After a terrific runs to win the NL Pennant, the Snakes fell to the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of the World Series.

In addition to his strong postseason, 2023 was also a breakout regular season for the young Moreno. After coming to the desert in an offseason deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, Moreno hit .284/.339/.408 with 7 home runs and 30 RBIs in 111 games behind the plate.

Unfortunately for the stylish Moreno, he will have to wait some more time before he can realize big earnings in MLB. Moreno made $723,000, which is just above the league minimum. Not arbitration eligible until the 2026 season, Gabriel Moreno still has some developing to do.

Gabriel Moreno's confidence is ultimately his top attribute

During the D-Backs near-historic postseason run, fans got to witness a young, dynamic team that was brimming with confidence. As is often the case in the game of baseball, confidence grows when hitters are performing.

While it attracted a fair share of mocking comments, Moreno deserves full credit for going out on a limb. Hopefully, that confidence can be translated to an even better season behind the plate for the young Venezuelan in 2024, and for his team.

