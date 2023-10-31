The saga between polarizing radio personality Chris Mad Dog Russo and the Arizona Diamondbacks continues. This time, continued postseason media rivalry between Russo and the D-Backs will see Arizona manager Torey Lovullo join the talk show host on his baseball program, the High Heat Show.

According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, Torey Lovullo will join Chris Mad Dog Russo on his talk show to confront him about reneging on his promise to retire. For those who missed the story between Russo and the D-Backs, the longtime radio personality vowed that if the Arizona Diamondbacks were to come back and defeat the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS, he would retire from his media career.

Although fans may be over both Chris Mad Dog Russo or even the ongoing saga between him and the Arizona Diamondbacks, neither appears to be going anywhere any time soon.

The hostility between Arizona Diamondbacks fans and the polarizing radio host continues to grow. Some are taking shots at Russo, saying that no one listens to his program, going as far as to say that his show only commands 40 listeners each day.

According to Nightengale, Torey Lovullo will be on his program to question why he went back on his word. He will also allegedly ask Russo if there will be any sort of compromise now that the Arizona Diamondbacks have reached the World Series, and what will happen if they were to win the entire thing.

Chris Mad Dog Russo has gained more attention following the false retirement claims

Aside from continuing to host his own shows across various platforms, Chris Russo has made several appearances on other shows. One of the most notable came when Stephen A. Smith mocked him during an episode of First Take.

It seems that Russo's fake retirement vow has only brought more eyes upon him, much to the chagrin of Arizona Diamondbacks fans. D-Backs have been begging to not only see him go away, but, he only grows stronger. He is inevitable.