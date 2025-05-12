Diamondbacks make major decision on No. 4 MLB prospect Jordan Lawlar, per insider

The Arizona Diamondbacks have decided to bring up Jordan Lawlar. The infielder is currently ranked No. 4 in the MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects in the latest rankings released on Sunday.

It was only a matter of time before the Diamondbacks were going to make the move after Lawlar's scorching start with Triple-A Reno, where in 37 games, he is slashing .336/.413/.579 with 23 extra-base hits and 13 steals.

With the promotion comes the task for manager Torey Lovullo to find Lawlar enough weekly at-bats despite established players already in the spots. Lawlar has played shortstop, second base and third base down in the minors and in all those spots, the D'Backs have Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte and Eugenio Suarez regularly starting.

According to Lovullo, Lawlar would get four games weekly so that he continues to develop in the majors.

“I wouldn’t mind it, that’s for sure,” Lovullo said (per MLB). “I want impact players here.”

After the promotion, Lovullo admitted that he was uneasy if Lawlar could play all three positions but his concerns no longer remain.

“My questions are — I know he’s going to impact the game offensively, but you can’t totally count on that all the time — what’s he going to do defensively?” Lovullo said. “Is he able to move around comfortably and play three positions and make his plays? The answer is yes.”

Torey Lovullo shares verdict on Jordan Lawler's development in Triple-A

Due to injury last year, Jordan Lawlar could only have 105 plate appearances. However, he has started the 2025 season well, making his case for earning the promotion in the majors.

The Diamondbacks are looking at Lawlar as someone who can be used as a utility infielder, subbing out everyday starters Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Eugenio Suárez regularly.

Lawlar was named April’s Pacific Coast League Player of the Month. According to MLB.com, he led the league with 51 hits (51), 23 extra-base hits and 88 total bases. Moreover, he ranks in the top 5 with 144 wRC+, .433 wOBA, .992 OPS and 31 RBIs.

When asked about his progress, Torey Lovullo said:

“We are very well aware of Jordan Lawlar and his progression and his development, and he is coming on quickly. We know that he's doing his job, and I'm really proud of him because he is a very talented player that is knocking as hard as you can at the big league door.

“Based on some of the things I'm telling you -- guys needing days off -- we could, if we need to, we could probably get [Lawlar in the lineup] 3-4 days a week, and that's enough at-bats per week. There's different criteria for different players."

The D'Backs are hoping Lawlar can stitch good numbers in the majors and try to make his place on the roster.

