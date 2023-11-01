There is no hotter player in the MLB right now than Corey Seager. The Texas Rangers superstar has been punishing opposing pitchers throughout the entire postseason and is the current frontrunner to win the World Series MVP Award.

"How many times have I said it: @Rangers Corey Seager, is the kind of player that you circle before the game and say to yourself: if needed, let’s give him the Barry Bonds treatment (walk) and not let him beat me #Worldseries #walkhim #coreyseager" - @45PedroMartinez

In fact, Corey Seager has been so good during the 2023 World Series, that many analysts and experts believe that the Arizona Diamondbacks should stop pitching to the shortstop altogether. Many believe that it would be in the best interest of Arizona to simply intentionally walk Seager instead of throwing any pitch to him.

This is something that Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is coming to realize. Although every decision during sports can easily be judged in retrospect, the Diamondbacks still have time to adjust their strategy moving forward.

"Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo on pitching to Corey Seager in Game 4, who made them pay with another HR. ‘It wasn’t a great decision. I’ve got to be better.’’ - @BNightengale

Even though Seager continued to punish the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the World Series, manager Torey Lovullo is the first to admit that changes may need to happen. "It wasn’t a great decision. I’ve got to be better," Lovullo said when asked about continuing to throw to the World Series MVP frontrunner.

Corey Seager has been a monster for the Texas Rangers this postseason

Although there have been some questions surrounding the Texas Rangers' pitching and their bullpen during the playoffs, the one thing that no one can deny is their potent offense. Seager has been at the heart of the club's mighty offense, particularly against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

So far this postseason, Seager has posted a dazzling .306 batting average and a 1.136 OPS, along with 6 home runs and 12 RBIs. Three of those home runs have come during the World Series, leading many to say that the Diamondbacks should no longer pitch to the four-time All-Star.

