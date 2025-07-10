Dallas Keuchel’s sportscaster wife Kelly drops 3-word hint after Royals' bold move with former Cy Young winner

Dallas Keuchel is a former Cy Young winner who last pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024. After four starts where he registered a dismal 5.40 ERA, he was designated for assignment and subsequently became a free agent. Last season, he played for the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan and is now making a move back to the majors.

Keuchel is getting another shot at the big leagues and his wife, sportscaster Kelly Nash, may have subtly weighed in on the Kansas City Royals’ latest gamble.

Just hours after ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke the news that Keuchel had signed a minor league deal with the Royals, Nash posted a social media story featuring the headline and a cryptic three-word caption:

“Here’s a Hint…”

She also dropped a "face exhaling" emoji (😮‍💨), probably to indicate a sigh of contentment.

Kelly's Instagram story via @kellynash

Passan, through his tweet, also mentioned that Keuchel's latest workouts saw him hit 92 mph in a session. The southpaw will start in the AAA of the Royals and if he makes it to the big leagues, the deal could earn him $2 million prorated.

Dallas Keuchel was once a dominant pitcher for the Houston Astros. His career peaked in 2015, when he won the AL Cy Young Award. Since then, he’s battled inconsistency, bouncing between several teams over the past few years.

What's next for Dallas Keuchel and Kelly Nash?

After signing the minor league deal, Dallas Keuchel is set to begin with Triple‑A Omaha, where he'll try to earn a call-up to the majors. Kansas City sits just outside the wild-card hunt and they could use a veteran like Keuchel in their starting rotation.

For that to happen, the left-hander must showcase that he has enough left in the tank to stand his ground against major league hitters. Supporting him every step of the way will be his wife and MLB/NHL Network host Kelly Nash.

Keuchel has played 13 seasons in the MLB, compiling a 103–92 record and a 4.04 ERA. He's a two-time All-Star and was part of the 2017 Houston Astros World Series-winning team.

