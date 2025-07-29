  • home icon
  • “Dalton Rushing has been awful” - Fans call out Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ ‘untouchable’ take on catcher amid trade rumors

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 29, 2025 05:28 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants - Source: Imagn
“Dalton Rushing has been awful” - Fans call out Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ ‘untouchable’ take on catcher amid trade rumors - Source: Imagn

LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts turned heads on Monday after he said that he doesn't see the organization parting ways with slumping catcher Dalton Rushing ahead of the trade deadline.

At the upcoming trade deadline, the Dodgers are after a bullpen arm and an outfielder. Amid this, rumors have started to hit the market that Rushing might be moved. Setting the record straight, Roberts said:

“I just don’t see a world in which he’s moved anyway and I think he’s smart enough to realize that.”

Jack Harris of the LA Times noted this statement in his post on X.

This prompt variety of reactions from fans, with most calling out the manager for saying this.

“Am I the only one who is immensely disappointed with Dalton Rushing? The Dodgers top hitting prospect strikes out in literally half of his at bats, is hitting .208, and his only HR is off a position player. The kid has been awful,” one annoyed fan said.
“What does Dalton Rushing even do (offensively)?” another added.
“Literally how is Dalton Rushing a number 1 prospect? The kid can’t hit. Flat out. He can’t hit,” another user wrote.
“I truly don’t understand why people consider Dalton Rushing essentially untouchable,” one fan commented.

Some believe that, despite what Roberts is suggesting, the Dodgers are going to trade Rushing.

"Oh, Rushing is getting traded. Never trust a Dodgers vote of confidence. “Dee Gordon is our second baseman,” one fan noted.
"He’s DEF gone…Dave never tells the truth," another added.

Why did Dalton Rushing play on Monday instead of Will Smith for Dodgers?

Catcher Will Smith was supposed to return Monday against the Reds, but LA instead went with Dalton Rushing, awarding him with his second straight start for the first time this season.

The move was considered since Smith didn't get complete rest on Sunday, as he played the final three innings of the game.

"Maybe playing back-to-back games might get him a better feel at the plate," Roberts said.

Rushing's offensive performance has raised eyebrows and drawn heavy fire from a frustrated fan base. In 80 plate appearances across 29 games, Rushing has only hit .200, along with one home run and 11 RBIs. Another concerning stat is his strikeout rate; of his 80 at-bats, he has struck out 36 times.

Edited by Brad Taningco
