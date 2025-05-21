Damian Priest names 2 Yankees sluggers with WWE superstar potential

WWE superstar Damian Priest made some very interesting selections when asked about which Yankees players could join professional wrestling. The former heavyweight champion named captain Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton as the two players with the potential to become wrestlers.

The WWE superstar cited the physical build and stature of both players.

"Right now, Aaron Judge is the easy answer. He's 6-foot-7, he's a stud, and the persona is great. He'd fit right in," Priest told content creator Alex Day. "I'd also pick Stanton. That man's a powerhouse," he added.

Priest, who hails from the Bronx, is a self-professed long-time Yankees fan. The wrestling superstar recalled that he watched Don Mattingly's iteration of the team and has been attending games since his childhood.

Just this weekend, Priest and award-winning artist Bad Bunny were photographed bonding during a Yankees game.

Yankees overpower Rangers in series opener

The Yankees decisively defeated the visiting Rangers in the series opener of their three-game set on Tuesday. Ben Rice's multi-home run game ignited the flame that the squad needed as they overwhelmed the Rangers in the Bronx.

The utility man started the scoring in the second inning with a solo shot to right field. He followed it up two innings later with a two-run bomb for his 11th home run of the season. In the bottom of the sixth, Anthony Volpe recorded his 14th double of the year that drove in Paul Goldschmidt to push the Yankees' lead to three.

Aaron Judge then smacked an American League-leading 16th home run of the season off Rangers reliever Caleb Boushley. Jonah Heim's two-run shot at the top of the ninth was all the offense that the Rangers could muster as they fell to the Bombers 5-2.

Reliever Luke Weaver recorded his sixth save of the year in place of the struggling Devin Williams. The Yanks improved their record to 28-19 and have now won nine of their last 12 games. They continued to pile on their impressive run differential, which is now at +93.

