"Damn, just witnessed Jeff Passan kill a man" - Fans on Twitter show their support after Jeff Passan posts a savage reply to a troll saying baseball is a "man's sport"

Jeff Passan responded vehemently to a troll on Twitter yesterday when a user named "White Sox Mike" suggested baseball was a "man's sport." On May 27, Jeff Passan posted on Twitter regarding MLB complaining about the lack of infrastructure accessible for ladies traveling with MLB teams at some stadiums.

"In a pointed letter last week, MLB said some stadiums' facilities for women who travel with teams “fall embarrassingly below the high standards” necessary for them to do their jobs and are “unacceptable.” - @Jeff Passan

Out of nowhere, a Twitter user left an unwanted comment on Jeff's post, which the analyst took notice of.

"It's a man sport." - @Whitesox Mike

Jeff Passan could have chosen to ignore the troll and not reply in any manner, but he chose to speak up.

Jeff tweeted, "And yet somehow an increasingly large number of women are intimately involved in it, from running an entire baseball-operations department to managing a minor league team to directing a farm system, while you, a man -- a very little, sad man -- are tweeting."

"And yet somehow an increasingly large number of women are intimately involved in it, from running an entire baseball-operations department to managing a minor league team to directing a farm system, while you, a man -- a very little, sad man -- are tweeting." - @Jeff Passan

Fans on Twitter expressed their support toward Jeff Passan's stance for women MLB team members

Dunedin Blue Jays v Tampa Tarpons

After shutting down a troll, ESPN baseball journalist Jeff Passan has gained the attention and support of many fans, making the baseball world a better place. It is high time people start changing their mindset.

"Nothing in this world is just a man or women thing."- @Jordan

"Nothing in this world is just a man or women thing."- @Jordan

Another Twitter user sarcastically mentioned how Jeff Passan clapped back at the troll.

"Damn. Just witnessed @JeffPassan kill a man." -@SGF

Another person with the username Proletariat Proud mentioned how the issue could be about urinals.

proletariat proud @YoYo_YoYo_Yoo @JalapenoJordan



there's a huge difference between "Men's" and "Women's" bathrooms, especially if you've had the misfortune of having a crowded trough experience at a sporting event. @JeffPassan with all due respect, U, as in urinals, might be mistaken there.there's a huge difference between "Men's" and "Women's" bathrooms, especially if you've had the misfortune of having a crowded trough experience at a sporting event. @JalapenoJordan @JeffPassan with all due respect, U, as in urinals, might be mistaken there.there's a huge difference between "Men's" and "Women's" bathrooms, especially if you've had the misfortune of having a crowded trough experience at a sporting event.

"With all due respect, U, as in urinals, might be mistaken there. There's a huge difference between "Men's" and "Women's" bathrooms, especially if you've had the misfortune of having a crowded trough experience at a sporting event." - @Proletariat Proud

Gary Boucher commented all the female players he sees participating in the so-called "male" sports have knowledge about their profession.

"All the women I see involved in the "man" sports are pretty amazing and know and awful lot about their craft. I wish I had half the knowledge." - @Gary Boucher

"All the women I see involved in the “man” sports are pretty amazing and know and awful lot about their craft. I wish I had half the knowledge." - @Gary Boucher

Another Twitter user stated that an unknown lady mentioned that the most challenging aspect of her work was to hunt down a washroom.

"An unnamed woman says the most difficult part of her job is "Find the Bathroom". Hard hitting journalism from ESPN per usual." - @Flip Side Logic

"An unnamed woman says the most difficult part of her job is "Find the Bathroom". Hard hitting journalism from ESPN per usual." - @Flip Side Logic

Red Shirt tweeted that he just cannot seem to understand why there's a differentiation between baseball and softball aimed at males and females, respectively.

"What I find interesting is that I can absolutely seeing women players too. I don't get why we differentiate baseball as male and softball as female. It just seems arbitrary." -@Red Shirt

"What I find interesting is that I can absolutely seeing women players too. I don't get why we differentiate baseball as male and softball as female. It just seems arbitrary." -@Red Shirt

A Twitter user named KPT applauded Jeff's comeback.

"Brilliant come back…absolutely brilliant Jeff!! Come them coming!" - @KPT

Trolls are vile creatures who are ready to make incomprehensible remarks. Thus, it is important to call them out in the open, instead of brushing them under the carpet. It is 2022! The rigid differentiation between men and women in baseball, or in any sport, is so passé. One of the classic examples is Kelsie Whitmore, who shattered the patriarchal system by getting to play in the Atlantic League, an affiliate of MLB.

