“Damnnn we wanted the smoke” - NBA star Donovan Mitchell reacts to Noah Syndergaard not pitching against the New York Mets 

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was not too happy about Noah Syndergaard not pitching against the New York Mets this weekend. NBA star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is very fond of baseball and is a huge fan of the New York Mets. His Mets fandom comes from the fact that, for decades, his father has worked very high up in the Mets organization. He has always been active both in person and on social media about his support for the New York Mets.

The Mets are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Angels this weekend, where the Angels look to finally snap their historically long 14-game losing streak. Noah Syndergaard was supposed to pitch against the Mets during the series; however, now he will miss his start this weekend.

Noah Syndergaard and his beef with the New York Mets

Syndergaard started his rookie year with the New York Mets back in 2015 where he immediately jumped on the MLB scene, placing fourth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting that year. He also was a huge help in the rotation that made the magical 2015 World Series run, which unfortunately saw the Mets lose to the Kansas City Royals in five games. The next year, he recieved his first and only All-Star appearance going 14-9 with a 2.60 earned run average and a whopping 218 strikeouts.

After this season, Syndergaard had a rocky, up-and-down, and injury-prone four seasons on the Mets. He underwent Tommy John surgery, which caused him to miss most of this tenure as well. During the 2021 offseason, Syndergaard and the Mets officially parted ways, with him signing with the Los Angeles Angels.

This was not peaceful because Syndergaard trashed the New York Mets organization on his way out. This really upset Mets fans, and now there is an ongoing beef between the fans and Syndergaard. This is why Donovan Mitchell tweeted at Noah Syndergaard in the first place.

"Damnnn we wanted the smoke" - @Donovan Mitchell

This interaction between Noah Syndergaard and the Mets fans is going to be interesting, since the Mets barely play the Angels because they are in different leagues. It would have been fun to see what would happen this season though, but unfortunately, it is not going to happen

