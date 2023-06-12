Daniel Murphy Comeback: 38-year-old veteran makes remarkable return after playing with Long Island Ducks

Daniel Murphy's improbable comeback bid took a massive step forward as the 38-year-old utilityman signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels. The infielder, who announced his retirement in January 2021, decided that his time in baseball is not finished, as he attempts to work his way back to the MLB.

The three-time All-Star was playing with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League had his contract purchased by the Los Angeles Angels. It remains to be seen if Daniel Murphy will make his way to the MLB club, but according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, he will report to Triple-A Salt Lake Bees.

Daniel Murphy, the former Mets and Nationals star, is headed back to affiliated baseball, with the Los Angeles Angels purchasing his contract and assigning him to Class AAA.



So far this season with the Long Island Ducks, Murphy has proven that age is just a number. Through 37 games this season, the former NLCS MVP has been electric, posting a .331 batting average with a pair of home runs, which the Angels are hoping will translate to MLB success.

Prior to his 2021 retirement, Murphy last played for the Colorado Rockies, spending 40 games with the club during his final MLB season. During his 2020 season with the Rockies, Murphy struggled to produce much, posting a .236 batting average with 3 home runs and 16 RBIs.

Murphy's contract was picked up by the L.A. Angels. He's going to their AAA team. Murphy led the Ducks in hits, batting average and on base percentage.



Fans across the baseball world will be wishing Murphy luck with the Los Angeles Angels as everybody loves a comeback story.

A look at Daniel Murphy's MLB prior to his current comeback bid

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, Murphy was selected in the 13th round of the 2006 MLB Draft by the New York Mets out of Jacksonville University. He debuted with the club two years later, showcasing his elite batting skills in 49 games during the 2008 season, posting a .313 batting average with 2 home runs and 18 RBIs.

During his seven seasons with the New York Mets, Murphy was a key member of the lineup, finishing his tenure with the club with a .288 batting average with one All-Star selection.

Now, in his triumphant return to MLB, we let the Angels get him?



Transaction: The @Angels have purchased the contract of infielder Daniel Murphy. Taking his spot on @LIDucks roster will be infielder Ruben Tejada, who will he activated prior to tomorrow's (Tues., 6/13) game vs @dirtybirdscwv - congrats Murph and welcome aboard Ruben!

Without Daniel Murphy, the Mets never would have won the National League in 2015.



In December 2015, Daniel Murphy signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Washington Nationals, where he would be selected for two more All-Star teams. In 2016, Murphy finished second in the NL MVP vote, ultimately losing to Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs.

Injuries plagued Murphy in the final seasons of his MLB career, with the infielder bouncing around teams, spending time with the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies before retiring after the 2020 season.

