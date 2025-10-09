Dansby Swanson’s wife Mallory Pugh shares sneak peek of game night with sweet romantic moment in NLDS showdown

Dansby Swanson's wife, Mallory Pugh, received a lovely embrace on her forehead after the Chicago Cubs survived postseason elimination by winning NLDS Game 3 against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

USWNT soccer star Mallory made her way into the stadium with her bunch of friends. All had different types of Chicago gear on them as they entered the stadium in high spirits. Mallory was particularly wearing a full sleeve top with an MLB logo printed on it. She was carrying a handbag as well.

When inside the ballpark, she posted moments from the game, including one when Swanson was taking a at-bat.

The Cubs delivered in the presence of supporters. After allowing the Brewers to score one in the first inning, they followed it up with four runs in the bottom half of the inning.

It started with Michael Busch's leadoff home run as he became the first player in MLB history to hit more than one leadoff home run in the same postseason series. Pete Crow-Armstrong followed it up with a two-run single off Quinn Priester. Ian Happ reached home on a wild pitch to make it 4-1.

Milwaukee tried cutting into the lead with Jake Bauers' RBI single off Jameson Taillon in the fourth and his solo home run in the seventh inning, but it fell just short in the 4-3 loss.

Dansby Swanson's wife Mallory reposted postgame celebration

For the final out in the ninth inning, Christian Yelich hit a sharp infield ball on the left of Cubs second baseman, Nico Hoerner made a stellar play to catch the Brewers short of first base hustle to win the game 4-3.

The Cubs crowd erupted in cheers as all of Mallory's friends, including Gracie Fernandez, captured the moment from their seats. All posed for a group photo, which Mallory reshared.

In the win, Dansby Swanson went 1-3 at the plate and drew a walk once. This means there will be Game 4 in Wrigley Field with the Cubs looking to push the series back to Milwaukee.

