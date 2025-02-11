Dansby Swanson's wife Mallory Swanson names female athletes who inspire her in star-studded interview ft. Caitlin Clark, Jordan Chiles & more

Dansby Swanson's wife Mallory had a fantastic 2024 season, winning the long-awaited gold medal for the US Women in the football event during the 2024 Paris Olympics. She led the team in goals. This was important for her, as she said she was previously disappointed upon missing the previous FIFA World Cup due to injury in a friendly game just before the tournament.

On Sunday, Nike women athletes were interviewed by the apparel giant. Mallory was in the company of some of the biggest names in women's sports, including Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, US gymnast Jordan Chiles, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins.

All of them were asked the question: Who inspired them?

Here's what Mallory Swanson had to say:

"Uh, all of them," Mallory said. "Yeah, I think all of my teammates definitely inspire me, just because they're not only great athletes, but also, like, everyone's just, like, such a good person."

What did Mallory Swanson's fellow Nike athletes have to say for their inspiration?

Caitlin Clark, renowned for her exemplary college basketball career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, named Nelly Korda, who won the gold medal at the women's individual golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

"I'm going to give a shout-out to Nelly Korda," Clark said. "Lucky enough, I got to play golf with her. And I think what I love about her game is she's just so even keel. Things are great, she's the same person. Things don't go as great, same person."

The new face of college basketball, JuJu Watkins, named three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson as her favorite player of all time.

"A'ja Wilson is one of my favorite players of all time," Watkins said. "Her versatility. She's so dominant on the floor, and, you know, that's so admirable."

Meanwhile, Wilson and reigning WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu named 23-time women's Grand Slam winner Serena Williams as their inspiration.

"When you're talking about greatness, when you talk about a legacy, I would have to say Serena Williams," Wilson said. "She is someone that has put a footprint down that, like, it's hard to follow."

"Serena Williams. Everything that she's just done for women's sports, and sports in general," Ionescu said.

Finally, the youngest of them all, Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, named Ionescu as someone she looks up to.

"Sabrina, oh my gosh, she is honestly the most dynamic, amazing WNBA player ever," Chiles said. "She has definitely dominated within her sport, and I think, you know, being able to see her go out there and do what she did, definitely an honor being able to know who you are, and to see you shine and do everything that you're doing."

All the names shared are indeed some of the biggest names in the sports, who continue to set new benchmarks in their own careers.

