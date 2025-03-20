Dansby Swanson's wife Mallory Swanson spotlights Japanese fan's heartwarming poster for Cubs shortstop during Tokyo Series

Chicago Cubs star Dansby Swanson made several eye-popping plays from shortstop during Game 1 and Game 2 of the Tokyo Series against the LA Dodgers. While his bat didn't do much pop in the two-game series, his defensive presence caught the limelight at Tokyo Dome.

It's not a thing of today only. The two-time Gold Glover is considered one of the best shortstops in the league, and one young fan attests to that fact.

A young fan in the stands held up a sign dedicated to Swanson. It expressed appreciation for the Cubs' shortstop on behalf of Japanese youth baseball players.

The sign read:

"Dansby, MLB spotted your catch! You are our inspiration! On behalf of all the Japanese youth players, can I have a chance to say THANK YOU?"

This touching tribute quickly gained attention, and it didn’t take long for Swanson’s wife, U.S. soccer star Mallory Swanson, to reshare the moment on her social media story.

Mallory's Instagram story

Playball initially shared the post on social media, which picked some of the best moments from Tokyo Dome. In one photo, with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, a fan wrote:

"This Sunday, I'm having my first baseball game in my life. Please give me strength."

In another moment, a few fans were sporting the iconic beard of Justin Turner, who snapped with those young fellas.

One fan was excited about the Cubs as he held a poster which said:

"GO! CUBS! GO!. Auto and Photo please. Please make my dream come true!"

Mallory celebrates wedding anniversary with throwback photo with Dansby Swanson

Earlier on Dec. 10, Mallory went down memory lane two years ago when the couple exchanged their vows.

The post included photos from their wedding where Mallory was in her wedding gown and Swanson in the black tuxedo-filled suit. The soccer star also accompanied the post with the following caption:

"My love grows for you every single day & December 10th will always be my favorite day ♥️"

The wedding anniversary took place in Greensboro, Georgia. The couple previously engaged in 2021 and have been dating since 2017.

