"Dave, I don’t appreciate that" - Derek Jeter playfully claps back at Dodgers’ skipper over Yankees’ old controversies

The Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Milwaukee Brewers in Game of the National League Championship Series on Monday. Ahead of the series opener, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a sly dig at the New York Yankees.The Brewers held the best record in the regular season and defeated the Chicago Cubs to make it to the championship series. Roberts talked about the Brewers' gameplan, comparing it to the Miami Marlins' (then Florida Marlins) style against the Yankees in the 2003 World Series.&quot;I don’t want to bring up old sores to Derek, which I sort of do because the guy’s got, you know, rings to cover up his whole hands,” Roberts said “It’s like what the Marlins did to the Yankees back then, right? In the World Series. The bunting and the stealing of the bases, and so this team, you know, feasts on momentum and havoc and little ball and trying to disrupt timing.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Marlins defeated the Yankees 4-2 despite being outscored 21-17 in the series. Derek Jeter, who led the team that year, clapped back at the Dodgers skipper.&quot;First of all, I don’t appreciate that,” Jeter said. “And now I have Dontrelle Willis peeking around the camera. So this is the last time I’m talking to you in October. Good luck.”Dodgerd manager Dave Roberts not buying Pat Murphy's &quot;average Joes&quot; tagBrewers' Pat Murphy called his players &quot;average Joes,&quot; downplaying their achievements after defeating the Cubs in the NLDS. However, Dave Roberts isn't buying the analogy.&quot;They’re just gritty, they’re tough,” Roberts said, “and they take on Murph’s personality. They’ve got some guys that can slug. They’ve got some athleticism. They really defend well. They can pitch well.&quot;They’ve got complete buy-in, and so they’re hungry. Those things are components that are scary. So, anything Murph speaks to, in the Lou Holtz vein, we’re not buying, because that’s a very good ballclub.”The Dodgers edged past a gritty Brewers in Game 1 on Monday, taking a 1-0 lead in the series after a 2-1 win.