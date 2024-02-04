"Dave Roberts already fumbling" "I actually love this" - Dodgers fans react as Dave Roberts reveals the top three hitters for team's 2024 lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed the team's top three hitters for the upcoming MLB season's lineup and it has invited mixed reactions from fans. The long-time manager revealed that after a historic offseason, the order for the lineup for next season with be led by Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani. Some fans on social media have reacted by saying that it is terrible move while others are happily onboard.

Dave Roberts is a former MLB player with a decade-long playing career and has been the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the last eight seasons. As a player, he spent three years with the Dodgers as a center fielder and since becoming manager, he has made the playoffs every single year. Over that period, he has also won the World Series in 2020 and is looking for more.

The Dodgers have created one of the most stacked rosters ever seen in the history of the MLB. Over the offseason, they managed to sign the biggest pitching prospect, the best player in the world and added multiple reinforcements to their pitching. Hence, expectations are sky-high from fans not just in LA across the country. On Saturday's DodgerFest, the team's manager announced that the three starting batters for next year's lineup will be Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani, which received mixed reactions from fans on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dave Roberts already fumbling," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"I actually love this," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts emphasizes the goal of winning the World Series

During Saturday's Fan Fest, several members of the Los Angeles Dodgers spoke to the media and shared updates of the their preparations and expectations for the upcoming MLB season.

Expand Tweet

Manager Dave Roberts once again confirmed the common ambition between the team and new signing Shohei Ohtani of winning the World Series, saying:

“Shohei didn’t come here to not win a championship. Regardless of expectations, we have one goal in mind.”

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.