Los Angeles Dodgers veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw will start from the mound for the NL West champions in Game 1 of the NL Division Series, according to manager Dave Roberts.

The 35-year-old has had a storied career representing the Dodgers since making his MLB debut in 2008. But the chance of pitching for his beloved franchise in the playoffs seemed like an unlikely prospect given his recent struggles with injuries.

However, the future Hall of Famer has bounced back handsomely in the last couple of months. Ever since returning from the injured list in August, Kershaw has conceded just three runs in the last eight MLB starts.

Manager Dave Roberts revealed that the ten-time All-Star will be pitching for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS and it was a 'no-brainer' after his recent output from the mound.

“I think it’s pretty academic,” Roberts said. “I expect him to come out of this feeling well, given his demeanor and how he felt after the game. And if that’s the case, then it seems like pretty much a no-brainer.”

“It’s just will,” Roberts said. “He just finds a way to do his job, and do it well. So I just marvel at him.”

Clayton Kershaw is prepared to give his all as veteran pitcher eyes second World Series win for Dodgers

Things looked grim for the veteran pitcher, who is in the final year of his playing career for the Dodgers after an unspecified shoulder issue. His speed and changeups dipped considerably after the injury, but the Dodgers icon has found a way back and vows to be ready for whatever comes his way.

“Whenever it is, I’m just excited to get to do it,” Kershaw said. “With the way this year kind of went, I didn’t really expect to be in this spot for a lot of reasons. But it’s here and if that happens, I’ll be ready.

“Honestly when I came back I didn’t really know what to expect. But I think, give Doc a lot of credit. He’s handled it really well, giving me some extra days to kind of get my feet under me. Now I feel pretty good. I feel I’m kind of turning a corner health-wise and feel good. So ready for the next one.”