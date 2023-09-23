Freddie Freeman continued his impressive showing with another record during the game against the San Francisco Giants. The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman secured his 200th hit of the season in the game and later earned the only run for his team in a 5-1 loss.

Freeman has had a season to remember. With his first-inning single, the 34-year-old became the first Dodgers batter since Adrian Beltre in 2004 to secure 200 hits in a season. Since the franchise moved to L.A., only five other players have achieved this feat.

Numerous other records also followed the 200 hits. Freeman has also managed to hit 26 home runs and steal 21 bases, making him the first-ever first baseman in the league's history to carry the distinction of 200+ hits, 20+ home runs and 20+ stolen bases.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Without any doubt, his teammates and management are in awe of his achievements. Manager Dave Roberts spoke about his success, commending the star player on his ability to make it big for the team even when the chips are down:

Expand Tweet

“If you look at his season as a whole — it’s unprecedented,” Dave Roberts said, “If you look at the hits, the average, the home runs, the doubles, the stolen bases — by position. It seems like every night we’re always tipping our cap to Freddie on some accomplishment. That’s fantastic. It was good to see him get it out of the way."

Freddie Freeman relieved after not being held at 199 this season

Freeman came agonizingly close to achieving the same feat last season. The Dodgers batter was one shy of 200 hits. Speaking about it, he spoke about feeling like getting a burden off his shoulders as he completed the hit.

“I’ve always had my sights set on it,” said Freeman who fell one hit short with 199 last season. “Two hundred just means you’re in there a lot, you’re healthy, you’re playing every day and you’ve had a pretty good year. Two hundred is pretty cool," Freeman said.

The franchise would expect him to continue the form heading into the postseason.