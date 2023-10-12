In Game 3 of the NLDS, the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4 to 2 to remove them from the World Series. The Dodgers won 100 games during the regular season, but for the second straight season and the third time in five years, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. They were eliminated from the postseason without a victory for the first time in 17 years.

Expand Tweet

Diamondbacks SWEEP the Dodgers in the NLDS. - CBSSports

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Los Angeles Dodgers' manager, Dave Roberts expressed his extreme disappointment at the team's performance:

Expand Tweet

Dave Roberts on Dodgers NLDS loss to Dbacks: “They outplayed us. There’s no other way to spin it.” - Byjackharris

Expand Tweet

I’m not kidding this might one of the most embarrassing losses in Dodgers history.- Won 100 games - Playing division rival- Division rival won 84 games- Kershaw blow up in Game 1- First inning in playoff history with 4 HR- Get swept by that 84 win team - GonsolinRBW

Los Angeles Dodgers' Dave Roberts' managerial career

Roberts began his managerial career in 2015 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, becoming the first minority manager in the history of the organization. He was chosen as the Sporting News National League Manager of the Year in 2016 and was chosen as the National League Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Roberts was the fourth African-American manager in the World Series and the first manager of Asian descent ever. After the Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in seven games in the NLCS and the Atlanta Braves in three games in the 2018 NLDS, Roberts guided the team to the 2018 World Series.

Roberts extended his contract with the Dodgers for another three years until the 2025 campaign on March 25, 2022. Only four other teams in MLB history have ever won as many games as the Dodgers did in 2022, when they won 111.