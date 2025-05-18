Dave Roberts makes compelling case why Clayton Kershaw is Dodgers' modern-day Sandy Koufax

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw made his 2025 season debut on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels. Kershaw began the season on the 60-day injured list after undergoing surgery to address issues with his left knee and left big toe.

His return comes at a crucial time, as several of the Dodgers' top pitchers, including Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, and Tyler Glasnow, are currently sidelined on the injured list. In a recent interview with host Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke candidly about Kershaw’s return.

Discussing the veteran left-hander, Roberts said (starts at 6:34):

“Clayton adds, certainly a track record. He adds toughness. I was actually telling my wife last night, we were talking about Clayton pitching, and I was like, I just can't wait to see him get back out on the mound and watch that compete, where every single throw is conviction.”

“He's just not going to be denied. And he puts in the work. And for me, and he is like a different person than when I had him in 16. He's a father now of four or five kids, and he's got a different perspective. He sees the finish line. Now he's chasing 3,000. But when he gets out there, he's just an absolute beast.”

Cowherd compared Clayton Kershaw to legendary pitcher Sandy Koufax, to which Dave Roberts responded:

“And I do believe that he is the modern day Sandy Koufax, where there is no self-promotion. He doesn't want any media. But obviously, being a great pitcher, first ballot Hall of Famer, he's going to get it. But he just wants to be a part of this team, wants to help us win.”

“He just loves competing. So for me, we're going to see him on Saturday. And I just can't wait to see that kind of toughness, that fight, that compete because that resonates with everybody. And it raises the bar for all of us.”

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw struggles in 2025 debut vs Angels

Clayton Kershaw pitched four innings in Saturday night's game, allowing five runs to the Los Angeles Angels. He finished with an 11.25 ERA, giving up five hits, including one home run, along with three walks and two strikeouts.

Kershaw was replaced by Ben Casparius in the top of the fifth inning. Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 11 runs on 13 hits, including three homers, as Los Angeles ultimately fell 11-9 to the Angels.

The Dodgers were already coming off a 6-2 loss to the Angels in the Opening Day game on Friday. The two teams will face off again in the finale of their three-game series on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

